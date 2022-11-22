ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Says LGBTQ Advocacy Has 'Always Been Part of' Her 'Story,' See: 'All Kinds of Kinds'

By Eryn Murphy
 5 days ago

In 2021, Miranda Lambert created an original song for the Netflix series Queer Eye called “Y’all Means All.” In an interview with People Magazine, the country singer shared she wants to do more advocacy for the LGBTQ community even though supporting the community has “always been part of” her “journey” and “story.”

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda Lambert wants to advocate more for the LGBTQ community

In June, Lambert was interviewed by People Magazine about her personal life and career. During the interview, Lambert discussed her goals and revealed she wants to do more for the LGBTQ community following her work on Queer Eye .

“I got to write a song called ‘Y’all Means All’ for Netflix for Queer Eye which I loved, and so more of that probably is on my list. Sort of, being commissioned to write for this specific thing it was really fun, and it was a challenge,” Lambert told People Magazine.

She continued, “LGBTQ community is so important to me and I would have been louder about it if I knew I could do better before I was as loud as I was.”

Miranda Lambert thinks her song ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ is special

Speaking with People Magazine, Lambert shared that her song “All Kinds of Kinds” reflects how inclusive she feels and how she wants to continue acting.

“But I had a song called ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ a long time ago. I mean, it’s always been part of my journey and my story,” Lambert said.

The country singer then shared that the LGBTQ community has always been close to her heart because of her brother and his husband.

“And because my brother and his husband have taught me so much about well just learning about what’s cool, what’s not cool. And teaching me more about people. I mean, ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ in general is the way we should live,” said Lambert.

Lambert originally released “All Kinds of Kinds” on her 2011 album Four the Record , and it was later released as a single in 2013.

The singer has talked about supporting the LGBTQ community before

In April, Lambert was interviewed by Esquire . In the interview, Lambert shared that her brother and brother-in-law have encouraged her to be more outspoken about social issues.

“I don’t usually do politics at all,” Lambert said in the interview. “My brother and his husband and their group of friends have really taught me a lot.”

Speaking with Esquire, Lambert shared that she wants to “be part of a good change” when it comes to supporting minority groups.

“We’re from a small town in East Texas, so they’re teaching me how to see the world in a different way and be appropriate with my language. And it made me realize that I need to be more vocal if I can—I’m definitely so much happier now that I’m talking about it more, trying to learn and trying to help in any way that I can and be part of a good change,” Lambert said.

