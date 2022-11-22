League 2023 free agency tracker: Here are the biggest names currently without a team in the LCK, LPL, LCS, and LEC

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
One of Halo’s best rosters gets dropped, raising more questions ahead of 2023 HCS season
Another organization partnered with 343’s Halo Championship Series has let go of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, and it’s arguably the best roster to be dropped yet. Cloud9 has parted way with their entire Halo division: Adam “Bound” Gray, Kevin “Eco” Smith, Zane...
dotesports.com
One last bomb: Veteran tank Poko retires from professional Overwatch
The master of the D.Va bomb is calling it a career. With five seasons under his belt in the Overwatch League, Gael “Poko” Gouzerch is retiring, he announced earlier today on Twitter. As one of the Overwatch League originals, Poko was a part of the Philadelphia Fusion for...
dotesports.com
The incredible AWP clutch that made Broky the shoo-in for BLAST Premier World Final MVP
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 brought all the moments you could want in a Counter-Strike tournament. Upsets, dominant performances, and a nail-biting final gave fans one of the more thrilling events in recent CS:GO history. Heroic may have taken the trophy, but Helvijs “broky” Saukants from FaZe earned the title...
dotesports.com
How to add friends in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, players get to experience the battle royale mode with different squad sizes including solos, duos, trios, and quads. While playing alone can be a good strategy to get high elimination games, teaming up is the best way to play Warzone 2. Teaming up with random players is one thing, but players must know how to add friends, and it’s a relatively simple process.
dotesports.com
The final piece: Hylissang joins MAD Lions ahead of LEC 2023 season
MAD Lions confirmed Hylissang as its new support today ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split. The announcement came shortly after Fnatic’s goodbye to the player who accompanied them since 2018, but rumors surrounding his possible arrival to MAD Lions started with a report from Alejandro Gomis earlier this month.
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has another big glitch, and it’s threatening the game’s competitive future
There is still an extended period where competitive Pokémon battles will be held in Pokémon Sword and Shield as players begin experimenting and training new teams for the eventual shift to Scarlet and Violet in early 2023. And, while an official date for that swap has yet to be announced, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have some work to do ahead of it as a new glitch has made specific online battles unplayable.
dotesports.com
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023
With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers
Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
dotesports.com
Best BRO Draft archetypes | MTG Arena Open Draft tier list
Artifacts and mechanics in The Brothers’ War define the Draft meta heading into the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open. Two-color archetypes are the foundation of The Brothers’ War Draft, showcasing common themes like sacrifice and new themes like Recursion and “draw two or more cards.” Uncommon rarity signposts for archetypes can pull a player into a set of MTG colors while the mechanics and Retro Artifacts can also provide direction.
dotesports.com
Microsoft trash talks Call of Duty in response to investigation
Neither Activision nor its games are “important enough” to destabilize the gaming market in the United Kingdom, Microsoft said in a legal document publicized earlier this week. The statement came in response to an investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which highlighted concerns about how the merger between Microsoft and Activision could affect competition in the gaming industry.
dotesports.com
Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks
Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder. A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.
dotesports.com
Best smoke and nade spots for Anubis in CS:GO
Anubis is the new map in town and has left Dust II, well in the dust. This is a map that players will struggle to learn quickly, so it’s not the worst idea to get ahead of the curve. We’ve got the smokes you’ll need to get onto both...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty fans can now play as soccer superstar Pogba in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2
Whether you’re diving into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s multiplayer mode, running through DMZ, or trying to escape enemy squads in Warzone 2, you’ll encounter a series of different operators. And starting today, players can run into French soccer superstar Paul Pogba in-game as part of the latest addition to the title’s store.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2‘s second season is coming soon, planned for Dec. 6, and it’s bringing Ramattra to the roster, the upcoming tank. His abilities were revealed by a video trailer and detailed in an image earlier today, and they seem to offer great versatility, including a shield, crowd-control, and AoE damage.
dotesports.com
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
dotesports.com
Ramattra’s gameplay revealed in Overwatch 2 trailer
A new tank is heading to Overwatch 2 alongside the upcoming season planned for Dec. 6, and his abilities look scary. Ramattra’s gameplay was revealed in a video trailer earlier today, showing his weapon and abilities. The video shows a shield ability similar to Sigma’s, as well as abilities...
dotesports.com
Can you get Herba Mystica from the 5-Star Eevee Tera Raid event?
The Eevee Tera Raid event is currently happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a bunch of time-limited raids with Eevee for players to fight against over the weekend. The Eevee raids are available from one-star to five-star raids, which got a lot of people thinking—can you grind Herba Mystica from this?
dotesports.com
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
Comments / 0