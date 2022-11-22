Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Can Oregon Ducks slow Jack Colletto, Oregon State’s short-yardage run game?
Oregon State leaves little doubt about its plan of attack on short-yardage: Run. The No. 22 Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) have 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns and 22 first downs on third-and-three-or-less compared just three pass attempts when facing such a short distance to convert. Yet even when opponents know full well what’s coming, especially when Jack Colletto enters at quarterback, OSU still manages to churn out yards and move the chains at a very high rate.
No. 9 Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Oregon State Beavers 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
For the first time since 2012, the state’s rivalry game involves two ranked teams as No. 21 Oregon State plays host to No. 9 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium. Oregon advances to the Pac-12 championship game with a win, while the Beavers look to keep hopes alive for a 10-win season, just their third in school history.
Oregon men’s basketball’s Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot) out 4-6 weeks, hopeful Brennan Rigsby (right foot) returns next week
Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy is out 4-6 weeks with a left foot injury, but fellow guard Brennan Rigsby could return next week, according to Ducks coach Dana Altman. Barthelemy injured his left foot injury before halftime of Oregon’s loss to Houston on Sunday. He returned to the bench wearing a walking boot and didn’t return.
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis
You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
Tyseer Denmark, 4-star 2024 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class added a third commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Tyseer Denmark, a four-star receiver from Philadelphia, committed to the Ducks on Thursday. He chose the Ducks over Ohio State and Penn State. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Denmark is the No. 14 receiver and No....
Oregon Ducks preparing for hostile environment at Reser Stadium
Another rivalry matchup brings more audible reminders to Oregon’s practice fields. Dan Lanning had Washington’s fight song played ad nauseam leading up to the game two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the Ducks broke out a chainsaw to prepare for the third down sound effects they’ll hear at Reser Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 83-59 loss to UConn
We were live from Moda Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 20 UConn. The Ducks lost 83-59. UConn (6-0) was a 3.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-3) were without Keeshawn Barthelemy. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 59, UCONN 83. -- UConn...
Bill Oram: Why did Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia stick around? The answer is a lesson in perspective
That’s the question I kept asking myself as I sat across from Tristan Gebbia last week in Corvallis. Oregon State’s backup quarterback could easily be bitter. No one would blame him for cursing the universe for the bad luck he’s been dealt in his football career. Instead,...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Florida Gators score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/25/22)
Oregon State, fresh off its best performance of the season though in defeat, play Florida at 3 p.m. Friday in the PK Legacy tournament at Moda Center. The Beavers took No. 8 Duke to the wire before losing 54-51 in their PK opener Thursday. Florida is coming off a. Scroll...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 85-79 loss to North Carolina at PKI
We were live from Chiles Center for today’s game between No. 18 Oregon and No. 8 North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 85-79. Below are live updates from today’s game. -- Endyia Rogers offensive foul with 26.4 to go, her fourth. She fouls out with 35.9 to go. 10 points, six rebounds, five assists but eight turnovers for her.
Gernorris Wilson, 3-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon has landed a fifth offensive line commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, out of Lakeland High School (Fla.), committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Auburn, Wilson chose Oregon over North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State and Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound...
No. 8 Duke holds off upset-minded Oregon State 54-51 in PK Legacy
Oregon State took No. 8 Duke to the limit, but the Beavers couldn’t stop Kyle Filipkowski or offensive rebounding as the Blue Devils pulled out a 54-51 win Thursday afternoon at the PK Legacy tournament in Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State, a 21½-point underdog, had a lead deep in...
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Oregon center Alex Forsyth is headed to the Senior Bowl. Forsyth, a sixth-year senior and three-year starter at UO, accepted an invitation to the premier college all-star game held Feb. 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. From West Linn, Forsyth has started 26 games over the past...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Football state championship game preview: Class 2A title game to see rematch between Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold
While both Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold have been to the state championship game before, the 2022 OSAA Class 2A title game will be the state’s first football crown decided in a nine-man football game. Like some other football title games this year, the Class 2A championship game will see two...
Football state championship game preview: Cascade Christian and Kennedy to clash for Class 3A title game in battle of unbeaten teams
The OSAA Class 3A championship football game will be the only game this week to feature two unbeaten teams as No. 1 Kennedy plays No. 2 Cascade Christian. It will also be a clash of styles. Cascade Christian has eclipsed 600 points this fall and is averaging 50.9 points per game offensively. Kennedy has the state’s best defense, allowing just 5.2 points per game.
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
