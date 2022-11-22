ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks slow Jack Colletto, Oregon State’s short-yardage run game?

Oregon State leaves little doubt about its plan of attack on short-yardage: Run. The No. 22 Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) have 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns and 22 first downs on third-and-three-or-less compared just three pass attempts when facing such a short distance to convert. Yet even when opponents know full well what’s coming, especially when Jack Colletto enters at quarterback, OSU still manages to churn out yards and move the chains at a very high rate.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

No. 9 Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Oregon State Beavers 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

For the first time since 2012, the state’s rivalry game involves two ranked teams as No. 21 Oregon State plays host to No. 9 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium. Oregon advances to the Pac-12 championship game with a win, while the Beavers look to keep hopes alive for a 10-win season, just their third in school history.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball’s Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot) out 4-6 weeks, hopeful Brennan Rigsby (right foot) returns next week

Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy is out 4-6 weeks with a left foot injury, but fellow guard Brennan Rigsby could return next week, according to Ducks coach Dana Altman. Barthelemy injured his left foot injury before halftime of Oregon’s loss to Houston on Sunday. He returned to the bench wearing a walking boot and didn’t return.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis

You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks preparing for hostile environment at Reser Stadium

Another rivalry matchup brings more audible reminders to Oregon’s practice fields. Dan Lanning had Washington’s fight song played ad nauseam leading up to the game two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the Ducks broke out a chainsaw to prepare for the third down sound effects they’ll hear at Reser Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 83-59 loss to UConn

We were live from Moda Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 20 UConn. The Ducks lost 83-59. UConn (6-0) was a 3.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-3) were without Keeshawn Barthelemy. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 59, UCONN 83. -- UConn...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
TEMPE, AZ
The Oregonian

Gernorris Wilson, 3-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon has landed a fifth offensive line commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, out of Lakeland High School (Fla.), committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Auburn, Wilson chose Oregon over North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State and Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Football state championship game preview: Cascade Christian and Kennedy to clash for Class 3A title game in battle of unbeaten teams

The OSAA Class 3A championship football game will be the only game this week to feature two unbeaten teams as No. 1 Kennedy plays No. 2 Cascade Christian. It will also be a clash of styles. Cascade Christian has eclipsed 600 points this fall and is averaging 50.9 points per game offensively. Kennedy has the state’s best defense, allowing just 5.2 points per game.
PUYALLUP, WA
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy