Scarlet Nation
Stock Report: Michigan Offense Post-Week 12
STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.
Scarlet Nation
Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Not too many people saw it coming out of the program itself but Michigan essentially destroyed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in a 45-23 rout of the Buckeyes. The Wolverines complete the perfect regular season and will participate in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Below are M&BR's three...
Scarlet Nation
Mike Sainristil on flag planting: 'I was thinking about that since January'
It's seen as a sign of disrespect to the opposing program but Mike Sainristil's decision to plant the Michigan flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium after the Wolverines' rout over the Buckeyes was his way of vanquishing demons that have plagued U-M in this rivalry for years. The first win...
Scarlet Nation
Takeaways from Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State in Columbus
Michigan overcame a rough start and a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23 on Saturday afternoon. J.J. McCarthy had arguably his best game in a Michigan uniform, and he led the Wolverines to the biggest victory in college football this season. Here are three takeaways from the upset victory.
Scarlet Nation
Michigan Football Postgame Live: Wolverines rout Ohio State... Again
--- Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards. Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer. Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink. Subscribe...
Scarlet Nation
2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
Class of 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton (Avon, Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday afternoon via his Twitter account. Hamilton is the third prospect to verbally commit to Michigan's 2024 class, joining linebacker Mason Curtis and defensive lineman Manuel Beigel. Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more...
Scarlet Nation
2023 four-star DB Cameron Calhoun commits to Michigan
It didn't take long for Michigan to strike on the recruiting trail after the big win over Ohio State on Saturday. Hours after the game, 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun announced that he had committed to the Wolverines. The decision comes one week after taking a trip to campus.
Scarlet Nation
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 13
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?. Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com. Offense. Scoring offense:. Last Week: 9th (39.4) This Week: 7th (39.8) Rushing...
Scarlet Nation
Michigan vs Ohio State: Season-Defining Games Revisited
It's the Saturday after Thanksgiving, it's Michigan vs Ohio State. This year has extra juice to it as the Buckeyes are ranked second in the College Football Playoff rankings with Michigan just behind at #3. The winner wins the Big Ten East and heads to Indianapolis next weekend to play for the Big Ten Championship. While scenarios exist where both teams get into the College Football Playoff, both teams will play with the assumption as Jim Harbaugh said, "winner takes all."
