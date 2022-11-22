ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Stock Report: Michigan Offense Post-Week 12

STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Not too many people saw it coming out of the program itself but Michigan essentially destroyed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in a 45-23 rout of the Buckeyes. The Wolverines complete the perfect regular season and will participate in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Below are M&BR's three...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

Takeaways from Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State in Columbus

Michigan overcame a rough start and a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23 on Saturday afternoon. J.J. McCarthy had arguably his best game in a Michigan uniform, and he led the Wolverines to the biggest victory in college football this season. Here are three takeaways from the upset victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

Michigan Football Postgame Live: Wolverines rout Ohio State... Again

--- Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards. Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer. Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink. Subscribe...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton (Avon, Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday afternoon via his Twitter account. Hamilton is the third prospect to verbally commit to Michigan's 2024 class, joining linebacker Mason Curtis and defensive lineman Manuel Beigel. Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

2023 four-star DB Cameron Calhoun commits to Michigan

It didn't take long for Michigan to strike on the recruiting trail after the big win over Ohio State on Saturday. Hours after the game, 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun announced that he had committed to the Wolverines. The decision comes one week after taking a trip to campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 13

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?. Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com. Offense. Scoring offense:. Last Week: 9th (39.4) This Week: 7th (39.8) Rushing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan vs Ohio State: Season-Defining Games Revisited

It's the Saturday after Thanksgiving, it's Michigan vs Ohio State. This year has extra juice to it as the Buckeyes are ranked second in the College Football Playoff rankings with Michigan just behind at #3. The winner wins the Big Ten East and heads to Indianapolis next weekend to play for the Big Ten Championship. While scenarios exist where both teams get into the College Football Playoff, both teams will play with the assumption as Jim Harbaugh said, "winner takes all."
COLUMBUS, OH

