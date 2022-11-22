It's the Saturday after Thanksgiving, it's Michigan vs Ohio State. This year has extra juice to it as the Buckeyes are ranked second in the College Football Playoff rankings with Michigan just behind at #3. The winner wins the Big Ten East and heads to Indianapolis next weekend to play for the Big Ten Championship. While scenarios exist where both teams get into the College Football Playoff, both teams will play with the assumption as Jim Harbaugh said, "winner takes all."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO