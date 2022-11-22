The Portland Winterhawks keep figuring out new ways to astound. With three injuries already forcing them to call up players for the WHL debuts, Wednesday they lost Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Jack O’Brien to illness. With a massive amount of lineup juggling, they still managed to take out the (admittedly also banged-up) Everett Silvertips with a 5-2 win. It wasn’t so much the win but the ease with which they did it, reflected in the 45-26 shot differential.

