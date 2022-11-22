ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills beat Lions for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit’s Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Late scratches don’t faze Winterhawks, they win 9th straight

The Portland Winterhawks keep figuring out new ways to astound. With three injuries already forcing them to call up players for the WHL debuts, Wednesday they lost Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Jack O’Brien to illness. With a massive amount of lineup juggling, they still managed to take out the (admittedly also banged-up) Everett Silvertips with a 5-2 win. It wasn’t so much the win but the ease with which they did it, reflected in the 45-26 shot differential.
