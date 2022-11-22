Read full article on original website
LeBron James returns for Lakers at Spurs after 5-game absence
LeBron James returns for the Lakers Friday night at San Antonio after missing five games because of a left groin strain.
Trail Blazers fail to limit Cavaliers’ offense in 114-96 loss: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers’ issues with turnovers continued Wednesday night at Cleveland and, consequently, so did their losing ways. The Blazers fell 114-96, dropping their fourth consecutive game and fifth in six outings. Hurting once again were 17 turnovers that led to 24 points for the Cavaliers. “These turnovers...
Recent Trail Blazers’ struggles and Damian Lillard’s health erode early positive start: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers entered Wednesday having lost four out of their last five games and were without Damian Lillard, out for at least a week because of a second lower-leg injury. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes over what has gone wrong for the...
Moses Wood, Tyler Robertson lead Portland Pilots past Villanova at men’s PK Invitational
Moses Wood scored 16 points and threw down a huge dunk, Tyler Robertson did a little of everything and the Portland Pilots beat Villanova 83-71 Friday in a Phil Knight Invitational consolation game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Pilots (5-3) played a strong game for the second day...
Bills beat Lions for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit’s Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Phil Knight ‘worried’ about Pac-12, says Oregon ‘sitting out there in the in-between’ amid conference realignment
Phil Knight, the Nike founder and University of Oregon’s most philanthropic donor, is concerned about the direction of conference realignment in college sports and sees his alma mater “sitting out there in the in-between right now.”. In a rare interview, Knight told The Athletic he is “worried” about...
Portland Pilots push No. 1 North Carolina before Tar Heels pull away late at men’s Phil Knight Invitational
Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and No. 1 North Carolina survived an unexpected test from Portland to beat the Pilots 89-81 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. The Tar Heels (5-0) needed a late 14-3 run to finally pull away from...
Late scratches don’t faze Winterhawks, they win 9th straight
The Portland Winterhawks keep figuring out new ways to astound. With three injuries already forcing them to call up players for the WHL debuts, Wednesday they lost Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Jack O’Brien to illness. With a massive amount of lineup juggling, they still managed to take out the (admittedly also banged-up) Everett Silvertips with a 5-2 win. It wasn’t so much the win but the ease with which they did it, reflected in the 45-26 shot differential.
Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Maybe the Portland Trail Blazers’ best opportunity to win on their current four-game trip will come Friday at the New York Knicks. The Blazers (10-8) lost their first two games of this outing at Milwaukee (12-5) and Cleveland (12-6). The Knicks (9-9) aren’t quite on the same level.
Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (17-1-1-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (14-3-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, November 25, 7pm. Where: ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Thunderbirds audio. Follow:. The...
DraftKings promo code for Maryland: Claim $200 free on Thanksgiving NFL game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanksgiving 2022 marks the first time Marylanders can watch and bet on the NFL, and this DraftKings promo code, which provides bettors with...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Sign up and redeem $200 in free bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is officially live in Maryland, and you can redeem FanDuel’s bet $5, get $200 welcome bonus offer with our FanDuel promo...
