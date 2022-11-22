Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon Ducks stave off late rally, beat Michigan State to claim 3rd place in Phil Knight Invitational
With a little more than seven minutes left in a Saturday morning matchup against Michigan State, the Oregon women’s basketball team found itself in a familiar position. The No. 18 Ducks had led the Spartans for all but 64 seconds in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum. But Michigan State, thanks to a tenacious press defense, had just scored off consecutive Oregon turnovers to complete a 9-2 run and tie the game 68-68 with 7:17 remaining.
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson carry Oregon men’s basketball past Villanova for 7th place in PKI
Even at full strength, the Oregon Ducks would lean heavily on Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier. Down to six scholarship players, the veterans are shouldering the load of nearly every facet of the program on and off the court. In crunch time, Guerrier and Richardson were there to close out...
Oregon Ducks have no answer for Oregon State run game, allow season-high 268 rushing yards and 5 TDs
Oregon knew what was coming and couldn’t find any way to stop Oregon State’s running game. The No. 21 Beavers ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries, the most allowed by the Ducks this season, with 149 rushing yards in the second half fueling a 38-34 OSU comeback over UO Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium.
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-67 win over Villanova at PKI
We were live from the Chiles Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and Villanova. The Ducks won 74-67. The Wildcats (2-5) were 3.5-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (3-4) had six scholarship players available. Guards Keeshawn Barthelemy (left ankle) and Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and centers N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol) and Nate Bittle (left foot) are out. Guards Brennan Rigsby (right foot) and Tyrone Williams (right ankle) warmed up, but Rigsby changed to street clothes and was out.
Woeful special teams prove costly to Oregon Ducks in loss to Oregon State
With the exception of place kicking, Oregon’s special teams have been poor all season and its punt and kickoff return units proved extremely detrimental against Oregon State and may have cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. No. 21 Oregon State blocked on punt...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 2nd worst Power 5 team at punting
Most of Oregon’s special teams units have been dreadful all season and they played were a huge factor in the loss to Oregon State, which cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. Oregon’s punting job was in flux all season and Alex Bales, who...
What they’re saying nationally after Oregon Ducks lose to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were eliminated from playing in the Pac-12 Championship game by their loss and Washington’s win over Washington State. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally after the game:...
Rewinding Oregon State’s 38-34 comeback win over Oregon
We were live from Reser Stadium for today’s game between No. 9 Oregon and No. 22 Oregon State. The Beavers won 38-34 Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) opened the day as a 1.5-point favorite, but Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) closed favored by 1.5, according to VegasInsider.com.
Oregon State Beavers No. 16 in college football AP, coaches’ polls
The Oregon State Beavers moved up six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP and coaches football polls after defeating the Oregon Ducks 38-34 on Saturday. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 22 a week ago, completed their regular season at 9-3. In both polls, Oregon State checks...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Oregon State without power hours before Ducks, Beavers football game
Oregon State Universty’s Corvallis campus lost power just a few hours before the school’s football team was slated to face the University of Oregon. Power has been restored to Reser Stadium, but the rest of the campus is still in the dark, the school said around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante leaves game against Michigan State in concussion protocol
The injuries keep coming to Oregon. Center N’Faly Dante, UO’s leader in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, left Friday night’s game against No. 12 Michigan State midway through the first half and won’t return due to concussion protocol, according to a team spokesman. Dante (14.8 points,...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to become head coach at Arizona State, per reports
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is headed to his alma mater. Dillingham, 32, is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arizona State, according to multiple reports. The first-year Ducks offensive play-caller is earning $1 million in the first of a three-year contract. His buyout of 25%...
Keith Reed accounts for 287 yards, 5 touchdowns as Cascade Christian cruises past Kennedy in Class 3A title game
Cascade Christian used a pair of fourth-down stops in the first half to subdue Kennedy early and claim the Class 3A state championship by a final score of 41-6 on Saturday night. Early in the second quarter at Cottage Grove High School, the No. 2-ranked Challengers (13-0) stuffed the No....
Connor Dunlea grabs 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery as Lost River routs St. Paul for Class 1A football title
Behind three interceptions and a fumble recovery by junior defensive back Connor Dunlea, Lost River boat-raced Saint Paul 43-0 at Cottage Grove High School on Saturday afternoon to claim the Class 1A football state championship. In front of a well-traveled crowd, Dunlea recovered two onside kicks in the first six...
Oakland survives 46-32 shootout with Weston-McEwen/Griswold in Class 2A championship game
After a red-hot start, Oakland brought home its third football state championship on Saturday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium as the Oakers beat Weston-McEwen/Griswold 46-32 in the Class 2A championship game. The title is the first for the Oakers, who have never lost in a championship game.
