ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 54

1007Bubbles
3d ago

You put the police officers at risk to go arrest these people, and then you drop the charges. Does not seem right, there has to be a better solution.

Reply(1)
31
Joe
3d ago

"People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying guns were most likely to walk free," and these are the people that voted to strip us of our gun rights...

Reply
27
Tammy Martin
3d ago

Maybe require each licensed attorney in the state of Oregon to represent so many indigent people per year as a requirement for their license to continue.

Reply(4)
21
Related
kptv.com

Man charged with attacking Oregon Democrat’s HQ ordered to pay nearly $50k

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man charged with rioting and criminal mischief will pay nearly $50,000 after pleading guilty to his charges. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office says 33-year-old Darrell Anthony Kimberlin was charged following a Jan. 2020 incident where Kimberlin was caught vandalizing the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters, breaking windows and tagging the building with spray paint.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Anarchist To Pay Nearly $50,000 Restitution

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Darrell Anthony Kimberlin, 33, pled guilty to Riot and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. A Multnomah Circuit Court Judge sentenced Kimberlin to 18 months probation and $49,755.74 in restitution to the organizations and businesses that Kimberlin damaged. The charges stem from...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger. According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Cannon is suspected to...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Man shot by Portland police dies from gunshot wound

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot by Portland police early Saturday in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood, officials said. The state medical examiner’s officer determined Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson of Portland died from a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Wednesday. Police did not say what day Clark-Johnson died.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy