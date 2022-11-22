Read full article on original website
1007Bubbles
3d ago
You put the police officers at risk to go arrest these people, and then you drop the charges. Does not seem right, there has to be a better solution.
Reply(1)
31
Joe
3d ago
"People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying guns were most likely to walk free," and these are the people that voted to strip us of our gun rights...
Reply
27
Tammy Martin
3d ago
Maybe require each licensed attorney in the state of Oregon to represent so many indigent people per year as a requirement for their license to continue.
Reply(4)
21
