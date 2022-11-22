PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man charged with rioting and criminal mischief will pay nearly $50,000 after pleading guilty to his charges. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office says 33-year-old Darrell Anthony Kimberlin was charged following a Jan. 2020 incident where Kimberlin was caught vandalizing the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters, breaking windows and tagging the building with spray paint.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO