Can Oregon Ducks slow Jack Colletto, Oregon State’s short-yardage run game?
Oregon State leaves little doubt about its plan of attack on short-yardage: Run. The No. 22 Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) have 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns and 22 first downs on third-and-three-or-less compared just three pass attempts when facing such a short distance to convert. Yet even when opponents know full well what’s coming, especially when Jack Colletto enters at quarterback, OSU still manages to churn out yards and move the chains at a very high rate.
No. 9 Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Oregon State Beavers 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
For the first time since 2012, the state’s rivalry game involves two ranked teams as No. 21 Oregon State plays host to No. 9 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium. Oregon advances to the Pac-12 championship game with a win, while the Beavers look to keep hopes alive for a 10-win season, just their third in school history.
Oregon men’s basketball’s Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot) out 4-6 weeks, hopeful Brennan Rigsby (right foot) returns next week
Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy is out 4-6 weeks with a left foot injury, but fellow guard Brennan Rigsby could return next week, according to Ducks coach Dana Altman. Barthelemy injured his left foot injury before halftime of Oregon’s loss to Houston on Sunday. He returned to the bench wearing a walking boot and didn’t return.
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis
You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 83-59 loss to UConn
We were live from Moda Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 20 UConn. The Ducks lost 83-59. UConn (6-0) was a 3.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-3) were without Keeshawn Barthelemy. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 59, UCONN 83. -- UConn...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Florida Gators score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/25/22)
Oregon State, fresh off its best performance of the season though in defeat, play Florida at 3 p.m. Friday in the PK Legacy tournament at Moda Center. The Beavers took No. 8 Duke to the wire before losing 54-51 in their PK opener Thursday. Florida is coming off a. Scroll...
Bill Oram: Why did Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia stick around? The answer is a lesson in perspective
That’s the question I kept asking myself as I sat across from Tristan Gebbia last week in Corvallis. Oregon State’s backup quarterback could easily be bitter. No one would blame him for cursing the universe for the bad luck he’s been dealt in his football career. Instead,...
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name
Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
Johnny Bowers, 4-star defensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon has landed another commitment on the line of scrimmage to its 2023 recruiting class. Johnny Bowens, a four-star defensive lineman out of Judson High School (Texas), committed to the Ducks on Thursday. Bowens chose Oregon over Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bowens is the No. 41 defensive...
Tyseer Denmark, 4-star 2024 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class added a third commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Tyseer Denmark, a four-star receiver from Philadelphia, committed to the Ducks on Thursday. He chose the Ducks over Ohio State and Penn State. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Denmark is the No. 14 receiver and No....
Oregon men’s basketball leaning on N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson entering PKI
A six-game gauntlet continues for Oregon, which remains severely short-handed entering the PKI, beginning tonight against No. 20 UConn. The Ducks (2-2) have been without four scholarship players thus far, including projected starters Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby, and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy injured his left foot during Sunday’s loss to Houston and his status for tonight’s game (5 p.m., ESPN2) at Moda Center and the rest of the weekend is unclear.
Oregon Ducks preparing for hostile environment at Reser Stadium
Another rivalry matchup brings more audible reminders to Oregon’s practice fields. Dan Lanning had Washington’s fight song played ad nauseam leading up to the game two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the Ducks broke out a chainsaw to prepare for the third down sound effects they’ll hear at Reser Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
Fascinating matchup of Oregon State’s defense against Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at Saturday’s regular season finale against Oregon. In addition, they discuss the Beavers (8-3, 4-3 Pac-12) win at Arizona State, as well as big picture items. Does...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Gernorris Wilson, 3-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon has landed a fifth offensive line commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, out of Lakeland High School (Fla.), committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Auburn, Wilson chose Oregon over North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State and Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound...
No. 8 Duke holds off upset-minded Oregon State 54-51 in PK Legacy
Oregon State took No. 8 Duke to the limit, but the Beavers couldn’t stop Kyle Filipkowski or offensive rebounding as the Blue Devils pulled out a 54-51 win Thursday afternoon at the PK Legacy tournament in Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State, a 21½-point underdog, had a lead deep in...
Oregon women’s basketball opens PKI against No. 8 North Carolina
Competition takes a meteoric jump for No. 18 Oregon this weekend at the PKI, where the Ducks open against No. 8 North Carolina. Oregon (4-0) is coming off its least impressive outing of the season thus far, a 66-54 win over Southern Utah on Tuesday, and anything resembling that performance won’t be successful against the Tar Heels this afternoon (2 p.m., ESPNU) at the Chiles Center.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Football state championship game preview: Class 2A title game to see rematch between Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold
While both Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold have been to the state championship game before, the 2022 OSAA Class 2A title game will be the state’s first football crown decided in a nine-man football game. Like some other football title games this year, the Class 2A championship game will see two...
