Birth announcements
MORRISON — A daughter, Blaine Eileen Morrison, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, was born Nov. 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Josey Marie Morrison (Greynolds) and Justin Dawayne Morrison of Salem. Maternal grandparents are Tameria Gregory of Lawn, Texas, and Blaine Greynolds of Spelter. Paternal grandparents are Guy Morrison of West Union and Lori Morrison of West Union. Great-grandparents are DeLeah Ash of Salem and Mark and Eileen Williams of Center Point.
Robert 'Bob' Charles Cleavenger
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Charles Cleavenger, age 62, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. Bob was born March 23, 1960 in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late Oliver Ben Cleavenger and Ruth (Wardle) Cleavenger, who survives in Wyoming.
Motorcyclists donate toys to needy Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools children via annual toy run
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday season will be a little more magical for about 75 young Harrison County Schools students this year thanks to proceeds from the 43rd annual Harrison County Toy Run. Sunday's weather originally forecast that the 105 motorcyclists would ride through scattered rain...
Arizona man hit with 2 felony drug charges & gun charge by Bridgeport, West Virginia, Police
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old Arizona man has been charged in Harrison County with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver and one felony drug charge following a Sunday traffic stop on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport. Harrison Magistrate Kim Wygal held the initial appearance Sunday...
Marriage licenses
— Zachary Allen Thompson, 27, Shinnston, and Amanda Elizabeth Dawson, 26, Shinnston. — Jaymier Alexander Scarbrough, 25, Anmoore, and Jordan Park Lewis, 26, Anmoore.
High Tech Foundation honing in on I-79 Technology Park expansion, climate and weather industry
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia High Technology Foundation is making headway on two goals at the I-79 Technology Park. One is building a NOAA ground station to monitor and collect space weather and climate data. The other is building a solar test bed that could bring growth to the renewable energy sector.
Bridgeport girls, Robert C. Byrd boys lead all-county soccer squads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After winning their fourth sectional title in as many years, the Bridgeport Indians placed nine players on the All-Harrison County girls soccer team, as voted on by county coaches and The Exponent Telegram sports staff. Forward Gabby Reep (23 goals, 10 assists) and defender...
Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
Whispering Winds Naturals & Doc Jon’s Private Reserve: Locally sourced from 'Soil to Oil' CBD products aim to improve quality of life
Whispering Winds Naturals and Doc Jon’s Private Reserve, a Bridgeport-based health and wellness company, are your source for local hemp-derived wellness products. Whispering Winds Naturals and their team of experienced farmers and lab professionals have been perfecting their craft over the last five years to offer their customers the highest quality products on the market.
