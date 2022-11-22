Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Red Bull Racing has a Place for Sebastian Vettel in F1
Sebastian Vettel won 4 -titles with Red Bull from 2009 to 2014. In his 15-year F1 career he scored 35 wins, and 122 podiums. The German announced his retirement in July and finished 10thin his final race in Abu Dhabi. Red Bull's door is "open" to welcoming Sebastian Vettel in...
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers Collaboration
Bentley x The Surgeon_Bentley_GrillePhoto byImage courtesy of BENTLEY. Bentley Motors, the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world, has announced a collaboration with leading force of the customised shoe industry Dominic Ciambrone -from Los Angeles-based collective of creatives The Surgeon - to create a limited-edition line of Bentley-inspired sneakers, reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors.
Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's (RACE.MI) Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
hypebeast.com
Luke Tadashi and the Air Jordan 13 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Luke Tadashi is a basketball zealot. The game has permeated his life, from scoring baskets on his Little Tikes hoop to playing on the AAU circuit as a young adult to the present day. Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, Tadashi didn’t just view basketball as a sport, but a vehicle for expression, which is why he gravitated towards the fashion sensibilities that his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were exhibiting during their careers. This lifelong fandom manifested into a fervor for sneakers and ultimately led to him co-founding Bristol Studio, an imprint that intersects hoops and design.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Hyperturf Adventure is Readied in a Subtle "Ecru Tint" Colorway
The Hyperturf Adventure is maintaining a steady influx of general releases and is now set to hit retailers in a toned-down “Ecru Tint” colorway. The chunky sneaker receives a muted makeup, featuring faint blush-like underlays that act as its base. Made partially from recycled materials, white leather overlays connect through the laces with a geometrical feel, while wavy tan panels extend into the quarters.
hypebeast.com
The Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 is a Bridge Between Milan and NYC
Italian retailer Slam Jam is known to go above and beyond when it comes to collaborations. The boutique has previously united with several industry heavyweights for special-edition models that garner a second look. From its union with VIBRAM on an experimental tech-first sneaker to its rebellious take on the Vans Sk8-Hi, Slam Jam now joins forces with.
hypebeast.com
Pepsi Launches Limited-Time Nutmeg Cola
After introducing a S’mores Collection earlier this year, Pepsi now launches a cheeky limited-time Nutmeg flavor cola centered around the game’s craftiest move as fans across the globe tune in to the 2022 Qatar World Cup matches. Celebrating the release, Pepsi drops a special 2-minute trailer titled “Nutmeg Royale” featuring some of the game’s biggest stars including Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Ronaldinho. The soccer stars engage in a tournament with each other and the local crowd as they’re pictured getting nutmegged on the streets of Morocco. Covering the trailer is the iconic football soundtrack, “The Rockafeller Skank” by Fatboy Slim.
Comments / 0