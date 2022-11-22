Luke Tadashi is a basketball zealot. The game has permeated his life, from scoring baskets on his Little Tikes hoop to playing on the AAU circuit as a young adult to the present day. Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, Tadashi didn’t just view basketball as a sport, but a vehicle for expression, which is why he gravitated towards the fashion sensibilities that his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were exhibiting during their careers. This lifelong fandom manifested into a fervor for sneakers and ultimately led to him co-founding Bristol Studio, an imprint that intersects hoops and design.

