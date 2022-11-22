Read full article on original website
A Resurfaced Clip Shows Anthony Mackie Agreeing With Quentin Tarantino on “The Death of the Movie Star”
In the midst of all the press Quentin Tarantino received over his comments on the decline of movie stars due to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood”, a clip of Anthony Mackie sharing similar sentiments with Tarantino has surfaced. Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson, the one who Steve Rogers...
James Cameron Reveals He Almost Did Not Cast Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet for 'Titanic'
With his upcoming Avatar sequel, director James Cameron recently took a trip down memory lane with GQ. The Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled the casting process of his iconic Titanic film and how he almost did not cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet for their titular roles. He explained that DiCaprio originally...
The Best Holiday Movies to Watch... And to Skip
It’s the holiday season — which means it’s time to watch your favorite Christmas movies and TV shows. Rotten Tomatoes has you covered with its Holiday Hub. Jacqueline Coley, awards editor at Rotten Tomatoes, joins Trending to weigh in on the best and worst holiday movies of all time.
Ryan Coogler Pens Heartfelt Note Thanking Fans for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Success
After the news of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topping box office, grossing above $550 million USD worldwide, director Ryan Coogler penned a heartfelt thank you note to all the fans for their support. The Marvel sequel was one of the most-anticipated films this year, continuing to take over the box...
Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Could Be the Next Zorro
Antonio Banderas revealed that he has faith in Tom Holland as the next Zorro if the opportunity for him “to pass the torch” ever arose. Speaking to ComicBook, the actor explained that the acting style of Holland — who he did Uncharted with — is ” so energetic and fun,” adding, “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Stormzy Is at His Rawest in New Album 'This Is What I Mean'
Stormzy has officially dropped off his latest studio effort, This Is What I Mean. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 12-track project follows his 2019 record Heavy Is The Head and follows a different sonic path in comparison to his previous releases. Stormzy’s honesty and vulnerability can now be heard in more melodic settings — the result of his three-year hiatus and the creative energy that surrounded him during his music camp in Osea Island, a remote island in the Essex estuary.
BTS' RM Unveils 'Inidigo' Tracklist Featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and More
RM of BTS has unveiled the official tracklist and guest features for his upcoming album, Indigo. The 10-track project is set to feature a series of heavy-hitters, including the likes of Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, along with Tablo, Kim Saweol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Kim Sawol, Colde, Jo Yujin of Cherry Filter and Park Ji-yoon. Indigo marks RM’s debut studio effort following the mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”
Latest Countdown Trailer for ‘The First Slam Dunk’ Features Hanamichi Sakuragi
Toei Animation’s latest teaser countdowns to the theater premiere for The First Slam Dunk, the long-awaited anime film based on Takehiko Inoue’s manga, Slam Dunk. Featuring Hanamichi Sakuragi – the protagonist of the original Slam Dunk series – the 15-second-long video depicts the redhead sporting his signature Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as he lonesomely shoots balls in the school’s gymnasium. In a montage-like edit, the teaser then cuts to a close-up of Hanamichi getting riled up amidst a match, and closing with a countdown announcement that marks 10 days away from the film premiere.
Watch Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star in 'Fear' Trailer
Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.
The Weeknd and SZA Are Down to Re-Record Long Lost Collab
The Weeknd and SZA have revealed to their fans that they have an unreleased collaboration stashed. Earlier this week, SZA confirmed that she has once recorded a remix to The Weeknd’s Starboy hit, “Die For You.” However, the track has never hit streaming services. SZA said on Twitter that she would like to re-record her vers on the track, thought it has never been officially released. In response to a fan’s Instagram comment, she said, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.” The comment received its own viral moment and it eventually made its way to The Weeknd, who seemingly agreed.
Everything Coming To Disney+ in December 2022
With November coming to an end, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. The final month of the year will see the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, the TV series spinoff of the Nicolas Cage-starring franchise, along with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. New episodes of shows like Willow, Raven’s Home and The Santa Clauses are also set to join the streamer.
