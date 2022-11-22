If you’re in the market for a cheap TV, Cyber Monday is a good time to spot a deal. Top brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung are cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because the entire Black Friday weekend has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’re sieving through the Cyber Monday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts...

23 MINUTES AGO