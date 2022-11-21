ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State basketball drops first game of year at Maui Invitational

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVmjj_0jJSmcW700

After playing three teams that didn’t provide much competition, the new faces of the Ohio State basketball team ran into much stiffer competition in Maui and found out it has plenty to work on, going down to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77.

Both teams started out cold shooting the ball, but OSU got the better result in effort and defense, scoring the first five points of the game. That wouldn’t last though and a deep Aztec team started to find its offense in waves once Zed Key picked up his second foul of the half and had to sit. San Diego State took control of the game just after that and went into the locker room up 37-26.

Ohio State tried to make a run in the second half behind the hot shooting of guard Sean McNeil, but after the Buckeyes cut the lead to four points, San Diego State went on a quick run to go up by twelve points again and never really looked back.

OSU did battle back and keep the game respectable, but it never really felt like San Diego State was in danger of losing the game. After playing great defense through the first three games and holding opponents’ shooting percentage down, things didn’t fare so well in this one. The Aztecs shot over 50 percent from the field and made it tough for the Buckeyes to sustain a run that cut all the way into the lead.

McNeil led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thorton also finished in double figures with 17 and 13 points a piece.

With the loss, Ohio State drops to 3-1 and will face the loser of Arizona and Cincinnati Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman, Ricky Council angry, short after loss to Creighton

Eric Musselman is known for his upbeat demeanor. Tuesday night, following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, he was short in his responses. Much of it seemed to have to do with the officiating in the game. Social media was aflame with the belief Creighton received more beneficial calls. The Bluejays outshot Arkansas, 29-17, in free-throw attempts in the game. Ricky Council, who scored 24 points for the Razorbacks, joined the Arkansas coach at the dais for the post-game press conference. Council was asked two questions before exiting. Musselman stuck around and was asked two more. None of...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil uniform combination for rivalry game vs. Oregon State

Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon. This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball vs. Iowa State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ men’s basketball program returns to action on Friday in the winner’s bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational. And after surviving a scare against Portland, the test gets a little tougher. Up next for the Tar Heels is Iowa State, fresh off a win over Villanova in overtime. The Cyclones improved to 4-0 with the win over the Wildcats, holding the lead for most of the second half before it went to overtime. They got the job done in the extra session and will now face its toughest test yet in No. 1 North Carolina. UNC used a late...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M defeats DePaul 82-66

In the return of “Buzz Ball”, a term coined from Aggies head coach Buzz Williams’ defensive scheme that requires consistent effort and defensive intensity needed for 40 minutes every game, Texas A&M came into the Sullivan Athletic Center on Black Friday to face the 3-2 DePaul Deamon Deacons the hope to reestablish said defensive identity. After their 67-51 win against Loyola Chicago on Sunday, Buzz Williams knew that in order to increase early scoring, develop an offensive rhythm, and play sufficient defense throughout, the offensive needed to run through Tyrece “Boots” Radford, while having players like Wade Taylor IV continue coming...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits

Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
TALLMADGE, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy