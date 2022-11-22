Brian Tucker: Well, that sure changed quickly with Boston and Milwaukee. What happened? We go from sluggish play, bad losses and a Zach benching to slaying the East giants. The talent is obviously there with DeMar playing at an all-NBA level, Zach playing a solid 2-way game, and the kids stepping up. Is it just that the chemistry took awhile? Took time to build trust to keep the ball moving? I love that it was Coby and Vuc making the big-time shots late against the Bucks. This team is better when everyone is locked in and not just watching DeMar and Zach.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO