NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks
After sweeping their four-game homestand at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold get back on the road – visiting the venue where they took their last loss, facing the Greek Freak and Co. on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers rumbled through their four-game stay, beating all...
LeBron James returns for Lakers at Spurs after 5-game absence
LeBron James returns for the Lakers Friday night at San Antonio after missing five games because of a left groin strain.
Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Thunder (11.25.2022)
The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recent improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:
NBA
NBA suspends Lakers' Patrick Beverley for 3 games
NEW YORK – Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
NBA
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 23, 2022
New Orleans (10-7) launches a two-game Southwest Division road trip – which actually will consist of separate one-game excursions, due to Thanksgiving in between – with a Wednesday 7 p.m. game at San Antonio (6-12). Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. Tomorrow night, the Pelicans will travel to Memphis in advance of Friday's road game against the Grizzlies.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Feeling Thankful with Jeff Nomina
Justin and Carter are joined by friend of the podcast Jeff Nomina to discuss the Cavs winning ways, the underappreciated Jarrett Allen, and what they're most thankful for heading into the holiday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
NBA
Tatum Bolsters MVP Case with Dominant Win over Doncic, Mavs
Jayson Tatum is top-two in the NBA’s MVP race, and he ain’t number two. Especially after Wednesday night. Tatum not only went toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic, who entered Wednesday’s matchup as the odds-on favorite to win the award, but he also fueled the Celtics to a blowout victory over the visiting Mavericks. The superstar wing finished with a team-high 37 points to go along with a game-high and season-high 13 rebounds, all while logging a plus-14 in the plus/minus category during a 125-112 victory.
NBA
8 Interesting Orlando Magic Player Statistics So Far
In November so far, Franz Wagner is averaging 22.0 points on 53.3 percent overall shooting, 41.7 percent 3-point shooting, and 87.5 percent free throw shooting. Despite missing three of Orlando’s last four games with a plantar fascia strain, Wendell Carter Jr. is also having an excellent November. This month, he’s averaging 18.8 points on 55.9 percent overall shooting, 46.4 percent 3-point shooting, and 86.8 percent free throw shooting.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Miami for first of two-game stint against the Heat
The Wizards have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep moving on that path as they head to Miami to battle the Heat. These two teams played each other less than a week ago in D.C. with the Wizards coming out on top (and will meet once again on Friday night). Can they do it again? Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get even with Heat in second game of Miami trip
The Wizards (10-8) lost an intense game to the Heat (8-11) in Miami on Wednesday evening. Tonight, just 48 hours later, they have a chance to get even as they battle each other once again. Here's everything you need to know, as well as three things to watch in tonight's matchup.
NBA
"Make It Scrappy" | Utah Heads To The Bay Area To Face Reigning Champions, Golden State
Thanksgiving no more — it's time to get back to work. Already having played the most games on the road this season, the Jazz continue to live life in hotels and opposing arenas — and Friday night is no different. Utah travels to the Bay Area for the first time this season to face the reigning champions, Golden State — tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.
NBA
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in less than 10 days, the Cavs travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won that one rather convincingly, 113-98. The Cavs rattled off a four-game win streak since that loss. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME8:00 PM EST.
NBA
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday
New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
NBA
Rozier’s Timely Shot-Making Caps Off Hornets’ Home Win
Richards Posts Another Double-Double Off Bench, Charlotte Defeats Philadelphia. As currently constructed, the Charlotte Hornets are going to be at their best when they’re getting stops, creating turnovers and then turning those extra possessions into fast-break opportunities. Being at their ‘best’ for much of the fourth quarter on Friday night propelled the squad to a much-needed 107-101 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
