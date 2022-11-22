ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

Man in Georgia allegedly burned down ex-girlfriend’s house during SWAT standoff

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAHmh_0jJSldMd00

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Pickens County, Georgia, after he allegedly burned down his ex-girlfriend’s house during a SWAT standoff.

According to WSB-TV, Picken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house in Jasper, Georgia, after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Scott Eric Shane Wallace, 54, broke into her house and threatened to burn it down.

When deputies arrived at the house, the woman was outside it but Wallace remained inside, according to WSB-TV.

SWAT teams with Cherokee County were called out to the house and they attempted to negotiate with Wallace. After some time, three SWAT officers went inside the house. Wallace then allegedly set it on fire, according to WSB-TV.

Wallace eventually came out of the house allegedly with a lighter and lighter fluid in his hands, according to WSB-TV. Wallace was arrested and has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault and arson.

According to WSB-TV, no officers were injured. The woman’s house was destroyed and her family members told WSB-TV that she has lost everything other than the clothes she escaped wearing and her phone.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
wrganews.com

51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges

According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

First metro Atlanta Whataburger to open in Kennesaw next week

KENNESAW, Ga. - Fast food lovers get ready, because Whataburger, the popular Texas-based burger chain, is about to open its first location in metro Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., Whataburger will open its doors in Kennesaw at 705 Town Park Lane NW. The restaurant will feature double...
KENNESAW, GA
rolling out

T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)

Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy