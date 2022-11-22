ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals held at Herald Square

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGwnQ_0jJSklFO00

Rehearsals for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 00:34

NEW YORK -- Macy's is kicking off a busy Thanksgiving week.

The first of two rehearsals for the Thanksgiving Day Parade was held Monday.

Performers gathered at Herald Square and tried to stay warm.

The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" now know what it's like to sing and dance out in the cold.

Another rehearsal is scheduled on Tuesday before the parade begins Thursday morning on the Upper West Side.

We'll be there as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get inflated! Watch our "Thanksgiving Eve Celebration" Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. streaming on CBS News New York .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through Manhattan with iconic balloon characters

A view of the Bluey balloon during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. A view of the Astronaut Snoopy balloon during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. A view of the Papa Smurf balloon during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. A view of the Stuart the Minion balloon during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway Bridges helps thousands of NYC students see first Broadway show

NEW YORK -- Each year, thousands of New York City high school students see a Broadway show, an experience that can change lives. A CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, Broadway Bridges is the largest theater education program in the city. "I'm happy. I'm excited. I just want to see how it is," said 10th grader Cam Johnson. "I've never done anything quite like this other than the movie theater," said Kasey Rosario, a 10th grader at East Bronx Academy for the Future. High school sophomores recently got a chance to see "The Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running musical, for just $10 a ticket thanks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dyker Heights working on world famous holiday decorations

NEW YORK -- It's the official start of the holiday season, and residents in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn are not missing a beat.As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Friday, the annual world famous, extravagant decorations are shining bright.It's that time of year. The pumpkins are in the trash, and now it's all about the wreaths and candy canes."The décor and everything brings your spirit up and you feel so much better," Howard Beach resident Maria Speranza told Kliger.JJ Christmas, a shop for all things Christmas, has been in the community since the 1950s. Kevin Flynn has worked there since he was 12...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

The Chelsea Hotel: Inside an urban utopia

There's a building in Manhattan like no other in the world, where Mark Twain slept, Madonna posed, and Jimi Hendrix roamed. It's the Hotel Chelsea, otherwise known as the Chelsea Hotel. For more than a century it's been a wonderland destination for celebrities and visionaries"Walking through the halls, you can still feel the history," said author Sherill Tippins, who chronicles the 140-year-old life of the Hotel Chelsea in her book, "Inside the Dream Palace." "It's always represented a place where you can be anyone you want to be. If you say you're an artist, you are an artist. And everyone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Travel delays hit as heavy rain caps off Thanksgiving weekend

NEWARK, N.J. -- It was a hard Thanksgiving holiday trip back home for hundreds of thousands on Sunday.The rain made it that much worse on the roadways.The Sunday after the holiday is historically one of the busiest travel days of the year, as people try and get back in time for work on Monday."I just kind of stayed up with my family for as long as I could. Heading back now regardless of what the traffic might be," said Austin Hamann, a Maryland resident traveling from Maine."It was heavy in Connecticut from Bridgeport all the way to the New York...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Shoppers keep it local for Small Business Saturday

NEW YORK -- Saturday was a kind of Super Bowl for mom-and-pop shops across the Tri-State Area.Small Business Saturday lets people prop up the local merchants who keep our communities unique and alive. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, shoppers spent the day "keeping it local" by shopping small.Westwood, New Jersey, is a small town with a quaint and thriving business district.Heidi Skelton, owner of Threads, discounted everything 20% for this day set aside to celebrate and support small business owners."We have relationships with all our customers, so they're our friends, we watched their kids grow up, so when people come...
WESTWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Exhibition showcases people and faces of the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- There's a unique exhibit on display at the Bronx Museum of the Arts called Swagger and Tenderness. As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the stars of the show are people from the neighborhood.It all started back in 1979 when local artists John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres began casting people from the South Bronx, continuing to do so for nearly four decades.Now, more than 60 portraits are on display at the Bronx Museum of the Arts. It's the first time the artwork has been exhibited together at home for the very people represented therein. "It just gives you Bronx, it gives...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2 hurt in overnight fire in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt overnight Saturday in a fire in East Harlem. It happened around midnight on the 4th floor of a building on Third Avenue. We're told one person was rushed to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Travelers head home early to avoid chaos expected Sunday

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- Thousands got an early start to the return home Saturday, flying and driving back after the Thanksgiving holiday.Travelers told CBS2's Kevin Rincon they're working to avoid the chaos that's expected on Sunday."I'm just happy we're almost home," said Tonya Rose, traveling from North Carolina.Rose was making a quick pit stop at the Vince Lombardi service area, the last one before getting back. She was in the car for more than 12 hours after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her son and grandkids."I just wanted to go home just to have the Sunday to relax and then...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD searching for driver in East Village hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a man in critical condition.Police say the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in the East Village, on Third Avenue and Saint Marks Place.The 53-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.So far, police have not released a description of the vehicle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Thousands of runners come out for annual Garden City Turkey Trot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- The Garden City Turkey Trot, the largest Thanksgiving race on Long Island, is among 1,000 turkey trots across the country."It's become a new tradition. This is our first turkey trot," the Chens of New Hyde Park told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The neighbors were trotting with their dogs for the first time and thinking of one another."We are so grateful for having our friends, a source of love," one said."Our family, our loved ones and our community," said another."Training a few months for this, so I'm really psyched," another added.The first 5-mile trot took place in 1896 in...
GARDEN CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

The Point: Former speaker Christine Quinn on solving NYC's homeless crisis

Coping with homelessness is job number one for former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, now the head of a nonprofit that is the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for families in the city. The PointQuinn is a leading expert in the field of homelessness. Watch her conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer on one of the most difficult problems Mayor Eric Adams and a parade of mayors before him have been unable to solve.Watch in the video player above or click here. Your PointWhether on the street, in the subway or in shelters, the plight of the homeless is a big concern for many New Yorkers. But do they want them moving into their apartment buildings?Exclamation PointQuinn discusses Andrew Cuomo's future in politics, the current New York City Council's diverse makeup and more in a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police, Good Samaritan pull off subway track save in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police made an incredible rescue on the subway tracks in Harlem with just seconds to spare before a train pulled in.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the astonishing video.The police body cam footage looks like it came out of a video game. After spotting a person lying on the far side of the tracks, the NYPD officer starts running up the stairs out of the station. Without hesitating, he goes across the street and back down the stairs on the other side.Onlookers open the emergency door for him, and the officer goes straight for the tracks.A Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, Red Alert Sunday

If you're doing some "Small Business Saturday" shopping or just spending time outdoors today, things are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.It remains quiet tonight with an increase in clouds toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.As for Sunday, the early morning starts off dry before rain makes its way in by late morning. It'll be steady and heavy at times through the afternoon hours.While we're not anticipating widespread flooding issues, we've issued a Red Alert since it's a very busy travel day and you'll likely run into some ponding on the roadways. Luckily, it's a fast mover with any lingering showers exiting the region before midnight.Enjoy your Saturday, it's definitely the better half!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

19 injured in compactor chute fire at Brooklyn apartments

NEW YORK -- A fire inside a NYCHA building in downtown Brooklyn on Saturday night injured at least 19 people, including 12 seriously.The FDNY said it started in a third-floor compactor chute at the Farragut Houses on Bridge Street at around 11 p.m.Residents said flames spread to the garbage room, causing thick smoke to fill up hallways and apartments. Some residents said they were sleeping, when they were jolted awake."The fireman knocked on the door and said, 'Everybody evacuate,'" Grace Miller said. "I was scared. My heart was beating fast. I was afraid.""When we looked out into the hallway, it was nothing but smoke. Couldn't even see. It was zero visibility," Richard Nelson added.The fire was contained to the garbage room, and was put out about an hour later, officials said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.Residents said most of the people suffered from smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teenager stabbed inside Staten Island Mall, suspect arrested

NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed inside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville on Friday night.Police say a 16-year-old and another teen got into some kind of verbal dispute in the food court.The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, and is expected to survive.The other teen, whose age is unclear, was arrested at the scene.The NYPD said investigators recovered a knife.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy