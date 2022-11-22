ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Injured victims react to surviving Club Q shooting

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKn1a_0jJSkUBv00

Injured victims react to surviving Club Q shooting 02:07

"I want people to respect LGBT more and show some love at this time. I think that's what we need," said Ed Sanders.

Sanders, 63, has been a loyal patron of Club Q since it opened 20 years ago. On Saturday night, he was among the 17 patrons shot and injured. At least 19 were hurt. Five people were killed.

From his bed at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Sanders spoke to CBS News Colorado.

"I am smiling right now because I'm happy to be alive after this," he said. "My pain is diminished and I'm doing fantastic. They missed all the vitals."

Happy to be alive, but like many, Sanders still has a long mental and physical road to recovery.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central told CBS News Colorado it is currently caring for 10 patients from the shooting. At Centura Health, Penrose, three are reportedly in stable condition, while one has been discharged.

"James, God bless, is actually stabilized," said Joshua Hindi.

Hindi nearly lost his two friends on Saturday, James Slaugh and his sister Charlene Slaugh.

Both, he says, are actively involved in the LGBT community and, like Sanders, are loyal patrons of Club Q. Hindi told CBS News Colorado on Monday that the Slaughs are the kindest people you could ever hope to meet. That they would do anything to help others. Hindi says now it's time for the community to lend a hand.

James, 33, is stable but Charlene, 35, is still fighting.

"She has multiple injuries to her organs, she has some shrapnel that she took to her organs," Hindi continued, "she's undergone a couple of surgeries at this point and lost a lot of blood and she still has several more surgeries to go before they can get her into a stable condition."

Hindi knows both well and says he knows Charlene especially, would want people to hear what she had to say.

"Any kind action to help rebuff the negativity that has been caused by this would reverberate through the universe," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms

The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Law & Crime

‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor

A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
WELD COUNTY, CO
blavity.com

Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown

Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism

The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
BOULDER, CO
TMZ.com

Trans Woman Stomped Colorado Gunman with Heels During LGBTQ Club Shooting

7:47 AM PT -- 11/22 -- A drag queen who says she was performing at Club Q the night of the shooting has tweeted out and corrected Richard's story, saying it was a trans woman, and not a drag queen, who stomped Aldrich out. She continues, "I also want to make it clear, I don’t think Richard knew that she’s not a drag performer. But now that we know, let’s correct it."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say

Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
DENVER, CO
TODAY.com

Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says

A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert, Gun Lover and Anti-LGBTQ Troll, Offers ‘Prayers’ for Club Shooting Victims

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”The shooting, which took place Saturday night during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs, claimed 5 lives and injured 18 others....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey’s dad reveals why he thinks case will never be solved

The father of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old girl who was murdered inside the basement of her Colorado home more than 25 years ago, said that he has no confidence that Boulder police will bring her killer or killers to account. JonBenét Ramsey’s body was found on December 26, 1996 and no arrest has ever been made in the case. In an interview with 9News in Boulder, John Ramsey was asked whether he believes the case will ever be solved. “Not if it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, no, I don’t, I really don’t,” he told the...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Video captures shocking moment car crashed into group of police recruits leaving five critically injured

A chilling surveillance video has emerged that captures the moment a wrong-way driver smashed into a group of law enforcement recruits in South Whittier in Los Angeles county.The accident injured at least 25, five of them critically. Reports said that the driver, detained at the scene, was identified as a 22-year-old man. Police did not reveal his name.The collision occurred around 6.25am on Wednesday near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, just a short distance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Star Explore Training Academy.Local reports said that the group of recruits included 75 people, 65...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy