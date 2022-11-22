Read full article on original website
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress known for "Fame" and "Flashdance," dies at 63
Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced on Saturday. Cara, a New York native, was 63. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," read the statement on Cara's Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."
Here's The Latest Drama Going On Between Jodie Sweetin And Candace Cameron Bure After Candace's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
"When we hear the words 'traditional' marriage to describe only one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other."
Jenna Ortega’s Dance Scene in ‘Wednesday’ Is the Moment the Show Becomes Great
If we’re being honest, Netflix’s Wednesday is, for much of its run, kind of blah—monotone, unimaginative, and just a little too keen on borrowing concepts we’ve seen before. But give it four episodes (I know, I know) and you’ll at least witness one of the best kooky dance scenes television has pulled off in a while. In an explosion of flailing arms, high kicks, and piercing stares, Jenna Ortega gives Wednesday (and Wednesday) a school dance to remember.What is the name chosen for Nevermore Academy’s school ball? The Rave’N Dance, of course. Our lady of black dresses and braids has...
Kirstie Alley Felt Like ‘Cheers’ Was A ‘Boys Club’
While Kirstie Alley played the new boss on Cheers when she joined the show in season six, she’s now opening up about how she didn’t feel much in charge at all. Kristie played Rebecca Howe in the beloved series. After the show ended, Kristie called it “a boy’s club” and even a “dictatorship.”
Cody Rigsby Is Facing Backlash For His Comments About Taylor Swift
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Elizabeth Taylor's "lucky charm" Oscar dress found in suitcase in London
A "lucky charm" Christian Dior dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor on the night she won best actress at the 1961 Oscars is to be sold at auction next month after being stored in a suitcase in London for over 50 years. It had been assumed the floral print gown with a crimson silk bloom at the waist was already in the Christian Dior archive in Paris.
Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Irene Cara ("Fame," "Flashdance … What a Feeling").
