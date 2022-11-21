Read full article on original website
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
Iris Energy mining rigs set to go offline following $108M loan default
Slumping Bitcoin prices, paired with record-high hash rates and increasing energy prices, have caught up with Bitcoin miner Iris Energy. The Australia-based mining firm is set to take a significant chunk of its mining rigs offline following a loan default of $107.8 million. The Bitcoin mined from the rigs in question was used to service the said debt.
Genesis onboards financial advisors as it explores ‘all possible options’
Genesis has hired global investment bank – Moelis & Company to explore all possible options including bankruptcy. DCG’s CEO Barry Silbert revealed that the parent company owes Genesis $575 million. Genesis Global Trading may soon join FTX’s sinking ship. A bankruptcy option has made it on the table...
Assessing what Chainlink’s [LINK] improved popularity could mean for its price
Chainlink’s [LINK] price action recently aligned with investors’ interest as its price registered a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, LINK was trading at $6.54, with a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion. Interestingly, a few of the new updates that have surfaced indicate that things might soon get even better, as they hint at a further price hike. For instance, LINK was on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy Score, which is a major bullish signal.
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
Bitcoin: Why investors can consider revisiting BTC’s July and October behavior
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC’s market structure on the whole looked quite bearish. A fake breakout to the upside could be followed by a deep plunge toward $14K. In anticipation of...
Going short on SOL? The latest price action may convince you to think twice
Following FTX’s collapse, traders since took to shorting SOL. While price might be up in the last 24 hours, outlook still appears bearish. With the last few days marked by a decline in Solana’s [SOL] price, on-chain data revealed that short traders have persistently bet on a continued fall in the alt’s price.
Is caution an option for Litecoin [LTC] investors going forward
However, the RSI and MFI were near the overbought zone on the charts. Litecoin’s [LTC] hash rate has been on fire lately, with the altcoin recording sustained upticks for several weeks now. Some credit for this can be given to the Ethereum Merge, because of which miners started switching to other networks such as Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin, and Litecoin.
Bitcoin [BTC]: Some conviction and a lot of changing hands is a sign of…
Bitcoin fell to a two-year low following the collapse of FTX and this led to a decline in investors’ conviction. With the general cryptocurrency market taking a stab at recovery following the collapse of FTX, on-chain data seems to suggest that long-held Bitcoin [BTC] has started to see some activity.
Chiliz sees a minor rally but how high can the CHZ bulls push the price
USDT (Tether) Dominance saw a large rally in November as fear in the markets forced traders and investors to flee into stablecoins. However, it saw a decline in the past 36 hours as Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market saw a minor rally. Chiliz also bounced from the $0.167 support level.
A $300M addition for Ethereum Classic [ETC] is a sign of…
Ethereum Classic whales are back, but momentum is off to a slow start. Ethereum Classic [ETC] briefly joined the list of the market’s top gainers in the last 24 hours. Many altcoins have found favor with the bulls this week, with quite a few enjoying a bit of an upside too. This rally was backed by a sizeable hike in its market cap too. Now, while that may not seem very important, here’s why it is quite the contrary.
Attorneys highlight poor management at FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing
The first bankruptcy hearing for Bahamas-based FTX was held on Tuesday (22 November) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The exchange’s new CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer John Ray III were also present in the courtroom. Lawyers from Sullivan Cromwell, the law firm representing FTX, laid out...
The how and why and what next of Optimism’s NFT marketplace packing up
Quix announces plans to cease operations in two months. OP remained unfazed as its price rallied with the rest of the market. On 23 November, Quix, the largest NFT marketplace on Optimism, announced its decision to cease operations by 28 February 2023. Launched on the scalable L2 blockchain ten months...
Terra Classic’s anticipation of reaching this milestone could convey this about LUNC
Terra Classic’s market capitalization was about to reach 1 billion. LUNC indicators and metrics were in support of a price hike. Terra Classic [LUNC] recently registered promising growth as its price rallied by more than 8% in the last 24 hours. The growth hinted that this month’s end might be rewarding for the investors.
Dogecoin bulls must be cautions as the DOGE rally runs into a resistance zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure remained bearish on the 4-hour chart. $0.086 could prove to be a crucial level over the next two days of trading. Bitcoin sank as low as...
Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralized manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its...
Binance Coin’s 9% decline strengthens this notion about BNB and its sellers
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Repeated retests of the support zone saw buyers exhausted. Binance Coin had a healthy start to November, but it all went haywire for the bulls. The implosion of...
Shiba Inu: Here’s where SHIB stands after whales dump $5M
Ethereum whales sold off a good number of SHIB tokens amid abysmal performance. The long-term sentiment of SHIB could be positive as investors remained hopeful about their actions. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] stay at the top of the holdings by Ethereum [ETH] whales could be threatened due to a notable reduction...
Going long on AVAX? Consider this ‘catch’ before you jump in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX rallied on the daily chart with a possible MACD crossover. The upside breakout from the bullish wedge has a target between $15.5 and $16.0. However, the price-volume...
