ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas’ 38-27 Win Over Baylor

It’s the final week of the college football regular season and the Texas Longhorns were hosting the Baylor Bears in Austin, Texas on Black Friday. Texas still had hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game, as they needed to win this game and then hope for a Kansas upset of Kansas State on Saturday night. Meantime, Baylor was out of the Big 12 Title race, but was looking to improve its positioning for a bowl game and finish the regular season above .500.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley No Longer With Team: Report

According to a report from Inside Texas, tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the Longhorns’ program and did not travel with UT to Lawrence last weekend. Billingsley, a former four-star tight end, was originally a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2019 class but transferred to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian after the 2021 season.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Longhorns 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a run to last year’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Texas Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 11...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
WACO, TX
KSAT 12

UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’

AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls golfer Madison Deberard on positive course

In the world of sports, adversity is commonplace. It can be found on every football field, basketball court, and golf course and strikes on each dropped pass, missed shot, and shanked stroke. In those unfortunate moments, feelings of self-doubt are bound to arise, forcing athletes to make a conscious choice between allowing disparaging introspection to set in or bucking negative thoughts for unwavering positivity. Athletes who choose the latter are poised for success.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Twin Liquor’s Texas History

Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

How much snow does Texas usually get?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

Texas Legislator Proposes ‘District of Austin’

A long-shot bill proposed by a Texas state representative would dissolve the city of Austin and create a new district that would report directly to the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, reports Cayla Harris in the Houston Chronicle. An article in the Dallas Morning News adds that under the proposal, “All city money, contracts, leases and property, including records, would be transferred to the district.”
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family

AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy