Longhorns vs. Baylor Game Predictions
The Texas Longhorns will host the Baylor Bears on Friday and the Longhorns Country staff has predictions for the game.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Texas’ 38-27 Win Over Baylor
It’s the final week of the college football regular season and the Texas Longhorns were hosting the Baylor Bears in Austin, Texas on Black Friday. Texas still had hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game, as they needed to win this game and then hope for a Kansas upset of Kansas State on Saturday night. Meantime, Baylor was out of the Big 12 Title race, but was looking to improve its positioning for a bowl game and finish the regular season above .500.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley No Longer With Team: Report
According to a report from Inside Texas, tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the Longhorns’ program and did not travel with UT to Lawrence last weekend. Billingsley, a former four-star tight end, was originally a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2019 class but transferred to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian after the 2021 season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Longhorns 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Texas Longhorns are coming off a run to last year’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Texas Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 11...
Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.
Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls golfer Madison Deberard on positive course
In the world of sports, adversity is commonplace. It can be found on every football field, basketball court, and golf course and strikes on each dropped pass, missed shot, and shanked stroke. In those unfortunate moments, feelings of self-doubt are bound to arise, forcing athletes to make a conscious choice between allowing disparaging introspection to set in or bucking negative thoughts for unwavering positivity. Athletes who choose the latter are poised for success.
sanantoniomag.com
Twin Liquor’s Texas History
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
PLANetizen
Texas Legislator Proposes ‘District of Austin’
A long-shot bill proposed by a Texas state representative would dissolve the city of Austin and create a new district that would report directly to the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, reports Cayla Harris in the Houston Chronicle. An article in the Dallas Morning News adds that under the proposal, “All city money, contracts, leases and property, including records, would be transferred to the district.”
These Texas restaurants ranked on Esquire’s report of best new restaurants in America for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to good food, even some of the best, Texas is no stranger to being a part of the conversation with the likes of California, New York and beyond. Barbecue, Tex-Mex, and almost any cuisine from around the world can be found in the...
fox7austin.com
James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
Doug Sahm Expressed His Displeasure in “I Can’t Go Back To Austin”
There are absolutely a few figures in country music that can parallel how influential – yet perhaps underappreciated in modern culture – as Doug Sahm is. The moment he brought together the vibrant San Francisco rock and gritty soul into his breed of Texas music, he forever transformed the genre’s mood. This is evident in the song “I Can’t Go Back to Austin.”
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
