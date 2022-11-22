ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday. Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
WVNews

Hundley leads RedStorm men past Harriers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Trent Hundley netted a career-high 18 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the University of Rio Grande and lead the RedStorm to a 77-62 win over Miami University-Hamilton Saturday afternoon in non-conference men's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena. The RedStorm, who remained...
