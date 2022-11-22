Read full article on original website
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets
Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers (10-7) aim to break a tied season series against the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana beat Brooklyn 125-116 on Oct. 29 before falling to the Nets 116-109 on Oct. 31. Both games were played...
LeBron James returns for Lakers at Spurs after 5-game absence
LeBron James returns for the Lakers Friday night at San Antonio after missing five games because of a left groin strain.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks
After sweeping their four-game homestand at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold get back on the road – visiting the venue where they took their last loss, facing the Greek Freak and Co. on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers rumbled through their four-game stay, beating all...
NBA
NBA suspends Lakers' Patrick Beverley for 3 games
NEW YORK – Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
NBA
NBA Fantasy Stat Stuffers: Players available in Yahoo leagues
Despite Thanksgiving being in our rearview mirror, stuffing is still on the menu. Specifically, it’s time to serve up some “stat stuffers” still available in most Yahoo leagues and can help fantasy basketball managers in specific categories. Rebounds. John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (57% available) Konchar is one...
NBA
8 Interesting Orlando Magic Player Statistics So Far
In November so far, Franz Wagner is averaging 22.0 points on 53.3 percent overall shooting, 41.7 percent 3-point shooting, and 87.5 percent free throw shooting. Despite missing three of Orlando’s last four games with a plantar fascia strain, Wendell Carter Jr. is also having an excellent November. This month, he’s averaging 18.8 points on 55.9 percent overall shooting, 46.4 percent 3-point shooting, and 86.8 percent free throw shooting.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Thunder (11.25.2022)
The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recent improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110
Pelicans (11-7), Spurs (6-13) Zion Williamson delivered major damage in the paint, Devonte’ Graham bombed in shots from the outside and Jonas Valanciunas did a little of both Wednesday, leading New Orleans to a one-sided road win in San Antonio. The Pelicans handled business quickly before traveling back to the Crescent City for Thanksgiving festivities, going up by double digits in the opening quarter and building a 66-47 halftime edge. New Orleans went over the 100-point mark by the end of the third period, notching a second straight blowout victory over a Western Conference opponent. Williamson racked up 30 of his 32 points in the first three quarters, while Graham drilled five three-pointers in the opening half and finished with six treys among his 21 points. Valanciunas added four long balls, scoring 17 first-half points and finishing with 22.
NBA
Saben Lee Signed to Two-Way Contract
PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 23, 2022 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations. announced today that the team has signed Saben Lee to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived Michael Foster Jr. Lee joins Philadelphia after appearing in seven games this season with the Toronto...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
NBA
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in less than 10 days, the Cavs travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won that one rather convincingly, 113-98. The Cavs rattled off a four-game win streak since that loss. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME8:00 PM EST.
NBA
Tatum Bolsters MVP Case with Dominant Win over Doncic, Mavs
Jayson Tatum is top-two in the NBA’s MVP race, and he ain’t number two. Especially after Wednesday night. Tatum not only went toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic, who entered Wednesday’s matchup as the odds-on favorite to win the award, but he also fueled the Celtics to a blowout victory over the visiting Mavericks. The superstar wing finished with a team-high 37 points to go along with a game-high and season-high 13 rebounds, all while logging a plus-14 in the plus/minus category during a 125-112 victory.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get even with Heat in second game of Miami trip
The Wizards (10-8) lost an intense game to the Heat (8-11) in Miami on Wednesday evening. Tonight, just 48 hours later, they have a chance to get even as they battle each other once again. Here's everything you need to know, as well as three things to watch in tonight's matchup.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Mavericks 112
Boston bounced back Wednesday night, and it did so in a big way. Two days after a lackluster performance in Chicago, the Celtics dismantled the visiting Dallas Mavericks inside TD Garden. Boston led by double-figures for all but 68 seconds of the final 40:37 of playing time, at one point extending its lead to as many as 27 points before completing a 125-112 victory.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Reactions after beating Boston & Milwaukee, Lonzo thoughts, former Bulls, and more
Brian Tucker: Well, that sure changed quickly with Boston and Milwaukee. What happened? We go from sluggish play, bad losses and a Zach benching to slaying the East giants. The talent is obviously there with DeMar playing at an all-NBA level, Zach playing a solid 2-way game, and the kids stepping up. Is it just that the chemistry took awhile? Took time to build trust to keep the ball moving? I love that it was Coby and Vuc making the big-time shots late against the Bucks. This team is better when everyone is locked in and not just watching DeMar and Zach.
NBA
Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Preview: Can Golden State Cover Double Digits?
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. It seemed things were really moving in the right direction for the Clippers with three straight wins, but injuries have once again thrown cold water on an otherwise great story. With the Clippers’ depth put to the test here on Wednesday, is...
NBA
"Make It Scrappy" | Utah Heads To The Bay Area To Face Reigning Champions, Golden State
Thanksgiving no more — it's time to get back to work. Already having played the most games on the road this season, the Jazz continue to live life in hotels and opposing arenas — and Friday night is no different. Utah travels to the Bay Area for the first time this season to face the reigning champions, Golden State — tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.
