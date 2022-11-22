Pelicans (11-7), Spurs (6-13) Zion Williamson delivered major damage in the paint, Devonte’ Graham bombed in shots from the outside and Jonas Valanciunas did a little of both Wednesday, leading New Orleans to a one-sided road win in San Antonio. The Pelicans handled business quickly before traveling back to the Crescent City for Thanksgiving festivities, going up by double digits in the opening quarter and building a 66-47 halftime edge. New Orleans went over the 100-point mark by the end of the third period, notching a second straight blowout victory over a Western Conference opponent. Williamson racked up 30 of his 32 points in the first three quarters, while Graham drilled five three-pointers in the opening half and finished with six treys among his 21 points. Valanciunas added four long balls, scoring 17 first-half points and finishing with 22.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO