Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Linda Lou Holliday
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — It is with a heavy heart that the family of Linda Lou Holliday announces her passing to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Four Winds Nursing Home in Jackson, Ohio. Linda was born on July 28, 1945 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the...
WVNews
E.V. Clarke Jr., former business leader, Gallipolis city manager, dies
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — E.V. Clarke, Jr. of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born on May 13, 1931, he was the son of the late E.V. and Aliene Clarke. He was proceeded in death by his sister Joanne Mathis.
WVNews
Athlete of the week Kenyon Franklin puts up 24 in season opener
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Kenyon Franklin of Gallia Academy.
WVNews
Hundley leads RedStorm men past Harriers
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Trent Hundley netted a career-high 18 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the University of Rio Grande and lead the RedStorm to a 77-62 win over Miami University-Hamilton Saturday afternoon in non-conference men's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena. The RedStorm, who remained...
Comments / 0