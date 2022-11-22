ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Linda Lou Holliday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — It is with a heavy heart that the family of Linda Lou Holliday announces her passing to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Four Winds Nursing Home in Jackson, Ohio. Linda was born on July 28, 1945 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the...
JACKSON, OH
WVNews

Hundley leads RedStorm men past Harriers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Trent Hundley netted a career-high 18 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the University of Rio Grande and lead the RedStorm to a 77-62 win over Miami University-Hamilton Saturday afternoon in non-conference men's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena. The RedStorm, who remained...
RIO GRANDE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy