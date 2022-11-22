ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police investigating serious overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock man Indicted for Live Streaming With gun on School Campus

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of displaying a gun outside a local area school. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on November 3rd from Cavazos Middle School administrators that two people were on a live stream outside of the school with a weapon making threats against a student. Teachers and staff at Cavazos Middle school immediately placed the campus on a type of lockdown protocol to keep everyone inside the building until police could arrive.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
LUBBOCK, TX
US105

City of Plainview Sees a Spike in Scam Calls Threatening Violence

As Thanksgiving is only a few days away and we enter the holiday season there seems to be an increase in scam calls compared to the rest of the year. Throughout the year scammers will target many different groups of people such as the elderly, young, and many others including news reporters, such as myself. I personally had someone pretending to be a lawyer and asking to be paid a fine or I would be rushed to prison, I Googled the name to find instant scam.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Here’s what Lubbock families should remember before traveling, according to LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas — As residents prepare for the holidays, the Lubbock Police Department wants to remind families of things they should prepare before they go. “As you’re preparing to leave if you’re leaving town, just check your car, check your air pressure in your tires, make sure you have a spare and make sure it’s ready to go,” said Lt. Brady Cross.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

