UNM president releases statement on weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes is saying Monday night, as someone who works and lives on UNM campus, she understands that a safe campus is crucial to the university’s success. She remains committed to the safety and security of UNM while acknowledging the challenges they face as an open campus in an urban environment.
She also writes people should take a moment to familiarize themselves with some of the tools and tips available on their campus safety site.
