ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Villanova vs. Iowa State Preview

The Match-Up: Villanova (2-12 overall, Receiving Votes in AP Poll, #32 kenpom) battles Iowa State (3-0 overall, #54 kenpom) on Thanksgiving afternoon as part of the PKI bracket in the PK85 event. In his second season at Iowa State, Head Coach, T.J. Otzelberger has a 25-13 record with a Cyclone team noted for playing stout defense. So are this season, Iowa State has posted three home wins - pounding IUPUI, 88-39, then hammering North Carolina A&T, 80-43 before beating Milwaukee in a more competitive, 68-53 tilt.
AMES, IA
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy