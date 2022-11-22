The Match-Up: Villanova (2-12 overall, Receiving Votes in AP Poll, #32 kenpom) battles Iowa State (3-0 overall, #54 kenpom) on Thanksgiving afternoon as part of the PKI bracket in the PK85 event. In his second season at Iowa State, Head Coach, T.J. Otzelberger has a 25-13 record with a Cyclone team noted for playing stout defense. So are this season, Iowa State has posted three home wins - pounding IUPUI, 88-39, then hammering North Carolina A&T, 80-43 before beating Milwaukee in a more competitive, 68-53 tilt.

