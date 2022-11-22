Dancing With The Stars Week 10 Finale Recap: Which Couple Is The Season 31 Mirrorball Champion?

Last week during the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals, two more couples waltzed out of the ballroom. Trevor Donovan and his partner, Emma Slater , were sent home, along with actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart . I did predict the four couples that made it to the DWTS finale. Just saying!

The remaining competitors will dance both a redemption routine, with the input of one of the judges, and a freestyle. This finale is the tightest race in a long time. So, get your glitter and confetti cannon ready. Let’s go!

The First Four Eliminated Couples Return

Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd hit the floor with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and partner Pasha Pashkov . They were joined by Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis Van Amstel and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke .

Judge Derek Hough was scheduled to dance with his fiancée Hayley Erbert tonight, but she was injured and can’t dance. But she is in the audience.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko found themselves in the bottom three last week. This couple is paired with judge Bruno Tonioli . Bruno wants to see Shangela address issues with her frame in her Redemption Quickstep. Shangela and Gleb danced to Rochelle Diamante’s “Queen Bee.”

Bruno pointed out that Shangela went on the wrong foot. Judge Len Goodman called the routine “fun and full of energy.” The couple scored 36/40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Comedian Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson are working with Len. He wants to see a good frame in the couple’s Redemption Quickstep. This is a bittersweet moment with Len retiring .

Witney and Wayne danced to Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.” Len said that the routine needed “a little bit more flow.” Derek called out an error in Wayne’s footwork. They received 36/40 from the judges.

Cheryl Burke is Departing

Cheryl , who has been a pro for 17 years , is leaving DWTS . She was the first woman to bring home the mirrorball trophy. Iconic! Cheryl danced a routine with her two favorite pros, Louis and Pasha , to the Barry Manilow song “Copacabana.” I’m sad that Cheryl is leaving.

More Couples Return to Dance

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach hit the floor once again with Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten . Pro Brandon Armstrong and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks completed the group.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her partner, Mark Ballas , are paired with judge Carrie Ann Inaba . Carrie Ann chose a Redemption Jive for the couple. The judge would like to see more emotion from Charli.

The duo danced to “Grown” by Little Mix. Charli ended the dance perched on the judge’s table. Carrie Ann said that Charli “danced for you guys with her heart.” Bruno dubbed Charli, “The Queen of Jive.” The duo scored 40/40.

Selma Blair Dances with Sasha Farber Once Last Time

It was an emotional moment when actress Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber left the competition because of Selma’s health issues. The couple danced a gorgeous contemporary piece to “No Air” performed by Jordin Sparks .

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy are working with Derek. Last week, Gabby opened up about her recent split from her fiancé, Erich Schwer . Derek wants to see Gabby grounded more to the floor in their Redemption Cha Cha.

The duo danced to Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It (Like That.)” Derek said that Gabby “redeemed that cha cha.” Len loved their chemistry and technique. They received a score of 40/40.

Four More Eliminated Couples Dance Again

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki returned to the ballroom. They were joined by Trevor and Emma and Daniel and his partner, Britt .

Len Reflects on His Favorite Moments

Len was tapped to judge DWTS three days before the show premiered. He remarked, “All good things have to come to an end. For me, it was such a privilege being a part of Dancing with the Stars .” Len was thrilled to do the twist with Chubby Checker and to watch Buzz Aldrin and Sugar Ray Leonard dance on the show. Host Alfonso Ribeiro presented Len with his own mirrorball trophy. Len was ecstatic! I am so bummed out to see him leave.

Later on, former cast members thanked Len and recalled their favorite memories in a video package. The judges also weighed in.

The Freestyle Round

Next up is the most anticipated dance of the season. Viewers will see the contestants exhibit their creativity and see how much they have grown as a dancer. So, whose freestyle is going to be epic? Let’s find out!

Wayne and Witney

The couple danced their freestyle to “Get Up /24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire/Bruno Mars. Their routine was funky and entertaining to the max. Derek called it “a perfect freestyle.”

Carrie Ann called it “ridiculous” and said that Wayne was holding out on them. The couple scored 40/40.

Charli and Mark

The duo performed their freestyle to Pinar Toprak’s “Us Again.” The routine is about the duo falling back in love with dance. There were no incredibly elaborate sets or other dancers in the piece.

Derek was moved to tears. He called it “powerful” and praised the duo’s connection. Bruno called it “a celebration of dance.” They scored 40/40.

Gabby and Val

Gabby and Val danced their freestyle to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago . Gabby turned in a sexy performance with Val and the male pros. Bruno called Gabby “guilty of being lethally hot.” Carrie Ann said that Gabby was “impressive.” Val gave a shout out to his wife , DWTS pro Jenna Johnson , who choreographed the routine. The duo scored 40/40.

The DWTS LIVE 2023 Tour Dancers Hit the Ballroom

The group danced to the song “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters. Gabby will be appearing at all the tour stops. Charli , Heidi , Vinny , and Daniel will be performing in select cities.

Shangela and Gleb

This duo performed their freestyle to “Survivor/Call Me Mother” by Destiny’s Child / RuPaul . Shangela brought a high-energy drag performance to the ballroom, including crispy, dancing chicken legs. Gleb was in drag, too. Len forgot to vote because he “was absolutely mesmerized.” Bruno said he felt “like he won the lottery.” Shangela and Gleb scored 40/40.

The Leaderboard

Gabby and Val and Charli and Mark are tied at the top of the leaderboard with 80 points. Wayne and Witney and Shangela and Gleb are tied for third place at 76 points.

The Elimination

The couple in fourth place is Shangela and Gleb . Wayne and Witney are in third place.

And the Winners Are…

Charli and Mark ! Congrats to the new mirrorball champions! Thank you for joining me for a stellar season of DWTS !

TELL US- DID THE RIGHT COUPLE TAKE HOME THE MIRRORBALL TROPHY? WHICH FREESTYLE WAS YOUR FAVORITE? WILL YOU MISS LEN ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]

