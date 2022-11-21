No. 10 Creighton tops No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui

Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson, left, forward Daniel Batcho (12), and forward Kevin Obanor, right, try to stop Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24), third from left, from going to the basket during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Lahaina, Hawaii. AP photo

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling.

Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

NO. 4 TEXAS 73, NORTHERN ARIZONA 48

EDINBURG, Texas — Marcus Carr had 17 points and four assists as fourth-ranked Texas beat Northern Arizona in the first game the Longhorns have ever played in the Rio Grande Valley in far South Texas.

Carr had 10 points when the Longhorns (4-0) scored 17 consecutive points to push their lead to 41-11 in the first half. Dylan Disu had an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Tyrese Hunter to start that five-minute stretch before Carr scored eight in a row, on a pair of 3-pointsers and a layup. He capped the run with another layup.

Texas played for the first time since its 93-74 dismantling at home last Wednesday over then-No. 2 Gonzaga. The Longhorns moved up seven spots in the new AP Top 25 earlier Monday, while the Bulldogs dropped four spots to sixth.

Xavier Fuller had 15 points for Northern Arizona (2-4), which had more turnovers (21) than made field goals (17).

Arterio Morris added 11 points for the Longhorns, who shot 50% (28 of 56). Hunter and Disu each had 10 points, while Timmy Allen had 10 rebounds.

NO. 8 DUKE 74, BELLARMINE 57

DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned win over Bellarmine.

The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).

NO. 9 ARKANSAS 80, LOUISVILLE 54

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Anthony Black dominated inside and out to finish with 26 points as Arkansas overwhelmed Louisville in the second half in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Black, a freshman guard, made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, and all five free throws with six assists. Ricky Council IV added 15 points and Makhel Mitchell 12 for the Razorbacks (4-0).

Kamri Lands scored 13 and El Ellis 11 for Louisville, which dropped to 0-4 in its first season under coach Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals star.

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped No. 17 San Diego State rally from a slow start to beat Ohio State 88-77 Monday night in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish had 15 points apiece and Adam Seiko added 14 for the Aztecs (4-0).

Sean McNeil scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Ohio State (3-1), which was playing away from Columbus for the first time this season. Brice Sensabuagh scored 17 and Bruce Thornton 13.

Ohio State threatened to turn the momentum three times in the final minutes but the Aztecs answered each time.

Tanner Holden made a dunk and was fouled by Bradley, which was determined to be flagrant. He made both free throws to pull the Buckeyes to 80-72. Sensabaugh made one of two free throws for the Buckeyes before Parrish drained a 3 to give the Aztecs a double-digit lead.

Bradley fouled out with 2:53 left and Thornton made both free throws to pull the Buckeyes to 83-75

Darrion Trammell of SDSU then made two free throws with 1:49 left

NO. 25 IOWA 100, OMAHA 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as Iowa defeated Omaha in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game.

The junior Murray finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery had 16 points for Iowa (4-0) and Connor McCaffery had 12. The Hawkeyes moved into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season earlier in the day.

Jaeden Marshall led Omaha (1-4) with nine points and Akol Arop added eight. Brougham blocked seven shots.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 58, MARQUETTE 55

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dashawn Davis hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to help Mississippi State hold off Marquette, 58-55 Monday night in the nightcap of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament’s Beach Division.

The win sends the Bulldogs into Tuesday’s championship game, where they will face Utah, a 68-64 winner over Georgia Tech.

Tyler Kolek single-handedly kept Marquette close, scoring 10 points over the final 4:45, starting with a 3 to give the Golden Eagles a 46-45 lead, and his layup at the three-minute mark tied the game at 48-48. Kolek’s 3 with three seconds left got Marquette within a point, 56-55, and Kam Jones immediately fouled Davis, who converted both shots.

Eric Reed Jr. led Mississippi State (5-0) with 15 points. Davis, who was 3 of 4 from the line, added 12 points and Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 16 rebounds.

Kolek hit 4 of 6 from distance and finished with 16 points to lead Marquette (3-2). Jones added 14 points.

GEORGIA 66, ST. JOE’S 53

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kario Oquendo scored 15 points and Georgia posted a comfortable victory over Saint Joseph’s at the Sunshine Slam.

Oquendo made 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and added five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts and reserves Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill all scored 12.

Abdur-Rahim scored all his points in the first half to lead Georgia to a 38-15 lead at intermission.

Cameron Brown and Ejike Obinna combined to score 14 points in a 17-5 run to open the second half and Saint Joseph’s closed to within 43-32 with 10:40 left to play. Oquendo answered with a three-point play for the Bulldogs, who maintained a double-digit lead until Lynn Greer III hit two free throws to get the Hawks within 54-46 with 2:58 remaining.

Justin Hill buried a 3-pointer for Georgia, Terry Roberts scored in the paint and Matthew Moncrieffe hit two free throws to cap a 7-2 run that wrapped up the win.

Georgia improves to 4-1 in its first season under Mike White. White, who took over for Billy Donovan at Florida in 2015, left the Gators after last season to coach the Southeastern Conference rival Bulldogs.