Keira Knightley’s Husband: Who Is James Righton & How Long Have They Been Married?

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

James Righton is the husband of actress Keira Knightley.

He has been married to Keira since 2013.

Before his marriage to Keira, he led a pretty private personal life.

Their marriage is still going strong as they raise their family in London, England.

Keira Knightley, 37, has been married to James Righton, 39, since 2013. The actress and musician are both British and have continued to live life in London, England as they work hard in their successful careers. They’re often seen out and about on both casual outings and professional events, but have still managed to keep their family life as private as possible.

Find out more about James and his love story with Keira below.

How did Keira and James meet?

Keira and James at an event. (JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

The lovebirds met in 2011 and Keira once admitted that they were not sober when it happened. “We were very drunk, and he’s the kind of person who will be the brightest light in any room, whereas I’m the one who sits in the corner,” she told The Guardian about the meeting and her first impression of future husband.

James also previously commented on how Keira wasn’t aware of his successful music career at the time because he worked mostly in the UK and she spent a lot of time in America. “Keira was in America when we had our moment in the sun in the UK, so she was oblivious,” told the singer to the New York Post. “But, over the years, she came to loads of gigs and loved Surfing the Void,” he added. She didn’t only love your song, James, but she loved you as well.

James is a musician and composer.

After growing up in the U.K., he reportedly started his music career after he finished high school. He first worked as a music teacher before going on to start the London-based band, Klaxons (Not Centaurs), which was later shortened to just Klaxons, in the early 2000s. He sang and played keyboard in the band, which signed to a record label in 2006, before they disbanded in 2015. They released three studio albums from 2007 until 2014 and James then went on to sign with a different record label under the moniker, Shock Machine, in 2016.

Shock Machine released one album in 2017 and James then started pursuing a solo music career. He released three studio albums as a solo artist, including the soundtrack for the 2018 film Benjamin, The Performer in 2020, and Jim, I’m Still Here in 2022. He’s also worked on collaborations with several different artists and for several various projects.

When did Keira and James get married?

James and Keira have been married since 2013. (JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Keira and James said “I do” in Mazan, Vaucluse, in the south of France, on May 4, 2013. They moved to Canonbury, Islington in 2014 and have been there ever since.

Do Keira and James have any kids?

The loving couple welcomed two daughters since they got married. Their oldest, Edie, was born in 2015 and Delilah was born in 2019, and the proud mom and dad generally like to keep them out of the spotlight.

James wrote a song for his and Keira’s oldest daughter, Edie.

The catchy tune was released as a second single off his 2020 album, The Performer and he filmed a music video, which can be seen above, for it as well. He explained that he wrote the song when she was still a baby. “Edie is a song I wrote for my daughter when she was a baby,” he said, according to his YouTube page. “She seemed so fragile and small in a world that seemed so big and terrifying. I wanted to tell her that everything would be ok.”