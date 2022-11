The Brunswick City Commission discussed liquor license violations with the owners of five businesses in the city during its meeting Monday.

The businesses with violations were Marshside Grill, located at 1200 Glynn Ave.; L St. Liquor, 1800 L St.; Luck 7, 3201 Altama Ave.; Longhorn Steakhouse, 1000 Glynn Isles Parkway; and Olive Garden, 600 Glynn Isles Parkway.