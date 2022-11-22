CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — the source of offseason optimism in Denver — is not working out. The Broncos have scored fewer than 17 points in nine of 11 games and are last in the league in scoring. Wilson, who finished 19 of 35 for 142 yards and was sacked three times, called the team’s offensive performance “unacceptable.”

DENVER, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO