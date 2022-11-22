ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — the source of offseason optimism in Denver — is not working out. The Broncos have scored fewer than 17 points in nine of 11 games and are last in the league in scoring. Wilson, who finished 19 of 35 for 142 yards and was sacked three times, called the team’s offensive performance “unacceptable.”
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marvin Jones’ shin-dragging touchdown catch will go down as one of the more memorable plays in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Zay Jones’ 2-point conversion could be up there, too. Trevor Lawrence connected with the Joneses on back-to-back plays in the waning seconds for the most epic comeback in franchise lore, a 28-27 victory against Baltimore that wasn’t sealed until Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal. “We’ve been on the wrong side of these a lot,” Lawrence said. “To win games like this, it’s awesome. Nothing like it.” Few could have seen this one coming.
Chargers' Mike Williams out vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a right high ankle sprain, coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's progressing," Staley told reporters. "Just felt like resting him this week would be the best course of action." Williams suffered...

