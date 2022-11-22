ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Post Register

Siegrist has 29, No. 23 Villanova women beat Belmont 83-80

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and No. 23 Villanova pulled out an 83-80 win over Belmont in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. The Wildcats (5-0), who survived to play No. 21 Baylor on Saturday, were...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Post Register

Robbins' 8 blocks lead Vanderbilt past Fresno State 67-59

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Liam Robbins had 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, Tyrin Lawrence scored 19 points and Vanderbilt beat Fresno State 67-59 on Thursday night in the Wooden Legacy. Lawrence scored nine straight Vanderbilt points down the stretch.
FRESNO, CA

