ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brunswick News

Sound upgrades to be considered by finance committee

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

Glynn County officials are preparing for a major upgrade in its audio/visual system in the historic courthouse where many meetings are conducted.

The existing system is more than 20 years old and has received numerous patches and additions that have resulted in a system more confusing than needed. And in an era where online meetings are becoming more and more prevalent, the current system has only basic live streaming and control capabilities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
4K+
Followers
143
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy