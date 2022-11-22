Read full article on original website
United States and England draw at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Loud cheers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after […]
More Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details Have Emerged
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has gone from bad to worse. The WNBA star was recently transferred to IK-2 in Yavas, which is considered the most brutal penal colony in the country. In his latest column, Dave Zirin of The Nation detailed just how awful the conditions are at IK-2.
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
Ninjas in Pyjamas, Heroic on to semis at BLAST Premier Fall Finals
Ninjas in Pyjamas and Heroic won quarterfinal matches Friday to reach the semifinals of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in
