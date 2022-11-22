ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team

Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
Eric Bischoff Says Bringing WCW To Canada Was Both Expensive and ‘Difficult’

WCW was not a regular visitor to Canada during its existence, and Eric Bischoff recently revealed why. Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful and noted that heading up north was a tricky proposition for a variety of reasons. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive,” he told the site. “Doing...
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned

– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
Notes on Replacement WWE Offered for Wrestlecade, Fear on AEW Talent Missing Event

– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation. It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who...
Austin Theory on His Shift in Personality and Evolution

– Following his WWE US Title win at last night’s WWE Survivor Series, new champ Austin Theory spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong after the match on the victory and how his character in WWE has evolved. Below are some highlights:. Austin Theory on the shift in his...
Alundra Blayze Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famers Molly Holly and Road Dogg are appearing on this week’s edition of NXT. WWE has now confirmed another Hall of Famer for Tuesday’s episode, with WWE Hall of Famer and former Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa. Along with...
Hall’s Survivor Series 2022 Review

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. It’s time for WarGames and no that still doesn’t feel right to say. We have a men’s and women’s version of the match here and that should make for a great core of the show. There are only five matches on the card but double WarGames is probably enough to carry things, especially with the Bloodline vs. Team Drew McIntyre as the likely headliner. Let’s get to it.
Matt Hardy Sends Message To Jeff Jarrett Ahead of Wrestlecade Match

Matt Hardy is scheduled to wrestle Jeff Jarrett this Saturday at Wrestlecade tomorrow night in North Carolina. In the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Hardy sent a message to Jarrett and said he still has some resentment for him after a 2015 incident. Jarrett hit him with a guitar shot that split him open, requiring thirty stitches.
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More

– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
Rohit Raju On Taking On Different Roles In Wrestling, Giving Talent Feedback

Rohit Raju has been busy on the indie scene after exiting Impact Wrestling, and he recently discussed potentially taking on different roles in the industry. Raju spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his love of performing: “I just...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22

It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.

