No. 2 Stanford pushes pace in 2nd half for 93-69 win vs FGCU
HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked South Carolina. Jones had 14 points by halftime and finished 12-of-18 shooting from the field. The Cardinal led just 41-37 at halftime. Tishara Morehouse paced the Eagles with 26 points. Uju Ezeudu had 10 of her 13 points in the first half.
3 double-doubles carry DePaul women past No. 14 Terps 76-67
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead. Then a three-point play and 3-pointer by Kendall Holmes highlighted a 9-0 run that made it 64-56 with 4:15 to play and the Blue Demons protected that from there with clutch plays. Shyanne Sellars scored 13 for Maryland.
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event. Xavier was held to two points over the final five minutes. Souley Boum scored 23 points for the Musketeers.
No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cinci, will host AAC title tilt
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati. The Green Wave will host the Dec. 3 American Conference Championship game. Tyjae Spears rushed for two touchdowns and had 181 yards to contribute to the cause for Tulane, which beat Cincinnati for the first time in five tries. Tulane also snapped the Bearcats’ 32-game home streak. Pratt went 13-for-22 passing for 162 yards. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater started at quarterback for Cincinnati in place of Ben Bryant. Prater was 10-for-26 for 102 passing yards and rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries.
