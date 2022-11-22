Read full article on original website
WATCH: Huge Hawk Threads the Needle While Flying Between Two Women With Insane Precision
There are few things in the world more majestic than a hawk in flight. They soar and circle hundreds of feet above the ground before swooping down and capturing small animals that most eyes would overlook. Centuries ago, people started to tame these birds of prey and train them to hunt. Today, falconers around the world are still training a variety of raptors for the same reason.
Young Boy Stunningly Rescued By Grandfather After Monster 10-Foot Python Attacks Him
Here in the United States, we have plenty of things to worry about. Luckily, being snatched by a 10-foot python isn’t on the list of day-to-day concerns for most of us. However, one couldn’t say the same about other places in the world. For instance, an Australian boy (because of course this happened in Australia) found himself in the coils of a massive constricting snake in his backyard.
Deer With Mysterious Object on Its Head Seen in Viral Trail Cam Pic
A deer has been causing some interesting chatter on social media after a trail cam captured it on film wearing a mysterious object on its head. Because the footage was taken during the night, it was hard to make out the whole scene. The grainy picture almost looks like the deer is a unicorn hybrid—and quite a few people suggested that it was when Bangor Daily News posted pictures on social media.
WATCH: Clever Waterfowl Outsmarts Dive-Bombing Bald Eagle
A viral video of a bald eagle struggling to nab a very clever waterfowl is making the rounds on social media. The “Nature is Metal” Instagram account might not be for everyone due to its graphic portrayal of animals uncensored and unedited. However, it has amassed a following of over 4 million people that appreciate the raw honesty. With high-profile followers such as Joe Rogan, it’s one of the most shared Instagram accounts around.
120-Million-Year-Old Bird-Like Dinosaur Discovered With Well-Preserved Frog In Stomach
A group of scientists discovered something quite unusual in the stomach of a 120 million-year-old bird-like dinosaur in Inner Mongolia. According to Sci News, the dinosaur, now known as Daurlong wangi, had the remains of a small frog in its stomach. The Daurlong wangi had an appetite for fish, mammals, and other dinosaurs. The animal was to be part of the Jehol Biota. Which was an Early Cretaceous terrestrial and freshwater ecosystem preserved in a multi-layered rock formation. This is in western Liaoning Province and other areas in northeastern China.
Huge ‘Megashark’ Spotted Off Australian Coast: See the Terrifying Image
This amazing photo of a great white ‘megashark’, which is estimated to be about 16 ft. long, was recently shared on the internet. The photo shows the massive shark lurking near a tuna farm off the southern Australian coastline. The terrifying picture emerged on Friday showing the predator...
WATCH: Angler Reels In Extremely Angry Surfer From Pier
Everyone celebrates Thanksgiving differently. Some folks like to devour plates of food while watching football. Others take time during the day to do some hunting. One Huntington Beach-area resident decided to put on his wetsuit and do some surfing. Unfortunately, a careless angler turned that surfer into the Catch of the Day.
WATCH: Massive Sei Whale Comes Out of Nowhere, Swallows Entire Ball of Bait Fish
Sei whales are a rare sight in ocean waters these days. The massive ocean-dwelling creatures suffered major population depletion over the last few centuries. For hundreds of years, these mammals were hunted for their meat and oils leaving the population in danger of extinction. So any sighting of one of these whales is an incredible sight. Especially a sighting as unexpected as the one shared recently on the Nature Is Metal Instagram page.
Scientists Identify World’s ‘Oldest Meal’ in 550-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Scientists say they discovered remnants of what is potentially the world’s oldest meal in a 550 million-year-old fossil. The fossils in question were discovered only last year. However, researchers from the Australian National University have analyzed and published their findings in the journal Current Biology. The Ediacaran biota is...
The evolution of lighthouse keepers, the isolating yet romantic profession
Based on Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," Netflix's dreamy adventure film "Slumberland" follows an intrepid young girl whose imagination takes her on an epic quest alongside a hulking companion and her best friend Pig. Our protagonist in question is Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, who lives...
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
The gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.
Sailor Survives Terrifying Experience of Being Stranded in Shark-Infested Waters for 24 Hours After Boat Sinks
A sailor spent 24 harrowing hours floating in shark-infested with only a small raft to keep him safe after his vessel sunk for no apparent reason. Finish skipper Tapio Lehtinen was competing in a solo around-the-world sailing event called the Golden Globe Race when the terrifying incident took place. On the night of Nov. 18, more than two months after he set sail, a loud banging noise woke him. And it didn’t take long for him to realize that his boat was filling with water.
Boy Catches First Ever Fish While Ice Fishing, and His Face is Priceless: VIDEO
In this adorable video posted to Twitter, YouTube storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shared the moment his son caught his first fish while ice fishing on Friday. The video starts as the boy holds the rod, his laughter audible. “Reel, reel!” his dad tells him. “I’ll help he says,” as he pulls up the fishing line. Then, out of the hole emerges a little perch caught on the hook.
Scientists Make Bizarre Discovery About Which Wolves Become Leaders of Their Pack
According to a new study, wolves infected with a parasite are far more likely to become a pack leader. In addition, the recent study suggests that the parasite attacks the brain and makes its host take more risks. Although the single-celled parasite, known as Toxoplasma gondii, only sexually reproduces in...
Swedish Zoo Searching for Escaped Owl
Officials of a Swedish Zoo are on the hunt for an owl that broke out of its Stockholm enclosure earlier this week. Two great grey owls, named Barwr and Percy, escaped from the Skansen Zoo after a winter storm broke the netting over their cage on Monday (Nov. 21). One has since made its way back to the establishment, but the other is still at large.
Haunting Photos Show Snow Leopard High Atop Mount Everest’s Phantom Alley
In early October, lifelong nature photographer Kittiya Pawlowski packed her cold weather gear and 25 pounds of camera equipment and set out on the adventure of a lifetime through the treacherous terrain of the Himalayas. Though she had been photographing the world’s wildlife since she was three years old, the animal at the top of her list still eluded her: the exceedingly rare snow leopard.
Massive 1,200-Pound Great White Shark Was Just Tracked Mere Miles From Maryland Coast
In 2007, a group of scientists with a shared passion for the research and conservation of the ocean’s fiercest predators formed OCEARCH, a non-profit dedicated to returning “balance and abundance” to the world’s oceans. Since its inception, the organization has successfully tagged and tracked over 400...
WATCH: Lightning Quick Bobcat Sneaks Up, Snags Rabbit From Golf Course Putting Green
In this video posted to Instagram, a bobcat lies in wait on a putting green and then pounces on a rabbit, eventually running away in the woods with its prize. Some golfers filmed the clip from the other side of the green. It starts off with the bobcat lying on the green, slowly stalking forward as it eyes its prey. Its tail flutters and it moves its head forward before eventually pouncing into action. Multiple rabbits spread out in all directions, and the bobcat latches onto a target and chases it.
WATCH: Pride of Lions Team Up to Take Down a Huge Buffalo
In this video posted to Instagram, this pride of lions teams up to take down a huge buffalo as a safari group films the encounter. The video starts out with rustling noises and a group of lions rushing the buffalo. At first, brush blocks the view of the camera, but then we get a clearer view of the scene. The group of lions circle the buffalo as it courageously fends them off for a moment. However, their sheer number is too much to bear, and the buffalo knows it’s game over.
Man Sparks Uproar After Riding on Back of Whale Shark in Viral Video
Snorkeling can be a magical experience, allowing you to get up close and personal with aquatic animals normally only viewable through a thick pane of glass. There’s no end to the awe-inspiring sights under the sea, and if you’re really lucky, you might even see a rare marine creature, such as a manta ray or a pygmy seahorse. Nothing, however, compares to an encounter with a whale shark, the sea creature topping every diver’s bucket list.
