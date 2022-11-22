A group of scientists discovered something quite unusual in the stomach of a 120 million-year-old bird-like dinosaur in Inner Mongolia. According to Sci News, the dinosaur, now known as Daurlong wangi, had the remains of a small frog in its stomach. The Daurlong wangi had an appetite for fish, mammals, and other dinosaurs. The animal was to be part of the Jehol Biota. Which was an Early Cretaceous terrestrial and freshwater ecosystem preserved in a multi-layered rock formation. This is in western Liaoning Province and other areas in northeastern China.

11 HOURS AGO