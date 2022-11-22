Read full article on original website
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell exits vs. Saints with left knee injury
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, who missed time this season because of a sprained MCL, exited Sunday's game in the third quarter because of a left knee ailment.
QB Mike White gives Jets offense needed spark in romp
Mike White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his first start after replacing Zach Wilson as the Jets' starter in a 31-10 win over the Bears.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels in walking boot, but avoided serious ankle sprain
LSU QB Jayden Daniels is wearing a walking boot to help with a sprained ankle, but coach Brian Kelly said he hopes he'll be able to practice Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Remains sidelined
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars. Ojabo will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. The rookie has been slowly brought back from his Achilles tear, as the team continues to ramp up his workload in practice each week. He'll work to earn the chance to debut Week 13 against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great, Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward shares main reason why he is not in Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
As Cardinals continue to underperform, questions surrounding Kliff Kingsbury, lack of leadership loom larger
When Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill announced contract extensions in March for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, one quality above all stood out. "The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Bidwill said in...
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Battling illness
Hines isn't participating during the Bills' team workout Sunday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Following the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, Hines is one of several Bills players who is sitting out the unofficial Sunday practice session due to an illness. The severity of Hines' ailment isn't known, but he'll at least have a few days to move past the illness before the Bills return to action with another Thursday game Week 13 versus the Patriots. Since being acquired from the Colts on Nov. 1, Hines has held a minimal role with his new team. In his first three games with Buffalo, Hines has played 19 total snaps on offense and has accounted for four yards on three touches (two carries, one reception).
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Invisible again Thursday
Golladay didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. When Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the season early in the week, there was some thought that Golladay could be the primary beneficiary among the Giants' wide receivers. Instead, Golladay didn't see a single target for the second time this season and recorded his lowest offensive snap count (18) since Week 2 (not including games he missed due to injury). Behind clear top wideout Darius Slayton, Richie James stepped up with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hodgins remained involved with three catches for 31 yards on 40 offensive snaps, so it's hard to envision Golladay as any higher than fourth on the wide-receiver depth chart at the moment.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely (ankle) has been downgraded to out and won't play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews from a one-game absence last week has lessened the importance of Likely's status, though the rookie still drew three targets in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Panthers. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as the Ravens' No. 2 tight end this weekend.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Steve Wilks making serious case to win Panthers' permanent head-coaching job
Winning the permanent head-coaching job in Carolina was always going to be a difficult climb for interim coach Steve Wilks, but sources in Charlotte say Panthers owner David Tepper has liked the competitive turnaround he's seen from the team since Wilks took over. Wilks, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach,...
CBS Sports
Stanford coaching candidates: Chris Petersen, Bronco Mendenhall among leading options to replace David Shaw
One of the best coaches Stanford ever employed is gone. Now, the program has to decide what it wants to be in this age of the one-time transfer exemptions, the transfer portal and name, image and likeness rights for athletes. David Shaw resigned early Sunday morning after 12 mostly successful...
