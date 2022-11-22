ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Northville, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police

Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle. Dearborn...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

3 teens shot while leaving gathering in Detroit, police say

Detroit — Three teenagers were shot Saturday night while leaving a gathering in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. The teen boys, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old, are all in stable condition, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. They were leaving a gathering at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit

Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Plymouth Township

Two people died in an early morning crash Thursday on M-14 in Plymouth Township involving a wrong-way driver, police said. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Beck Road when a driver entered M-14 heading east in the westbound lanes. Michigan State Police said the vehicles collided in the...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting

Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash

A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy