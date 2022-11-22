Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting • deadly crash after family argument • 2 killed in wrong way crash on M-14
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day on San Juan St in Detroit, a family argument on Thanksgiving Day turned into a shooting and ended as a deadly head-on collision on I-94, and two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on M-14: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police
Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle. Dearborn...
Three teens shot while leaving birthday party on Detroit's west side
Three teenagers are reportedly hospitalized after being shot by unknown suspects while leaving a birthday party on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.
Detroit News
3 teens shot while leaving gathering in Detroit, police say
Detroit — Three teenagers were shot Saturday night while leaving a gathering in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. The teen boys, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old, are all in stable condition, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. They were leaving a gathering at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in...
91-year-old woman killed in Thanksgiving morning Southfield house fire
Both the Detroit News and ClickonDetroit report a 91-year-old woman was killed when fire broke out on Lemoor (29,000 block), in the area of Southfield and Evergreen, just after 10:45 a.m.
Detroit News
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit
Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility
An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Suspects arrested in Detroit alley after leading MSP on chase in stolen Dodge Charger
Suspects are in custody after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in a stolen car late Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Three weapons were recovered from the stolen Dodge Charger.
Detroit News
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Plymouth Township
Two people died in an early morning crash Thursday on M-14 in Plymouth Township involving a wrong-way driver, police said. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Beck Road when a driver entered M-14 heading east in the westbound lanes. Michigan State Police said the vehicles collided in the...
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Two dead, one critical in wrong-way crash on M-14 in Wayne County
Michigan State Police said the Detroit Regional Communications Center (DCC) received a call around 2:30 a.m. Thanksgiving about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Beck.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Plymouth (Plymouth, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the westbound lanes of M-14 at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the highway and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Roseville Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. According to the officials, there was a family conflict with possible shots being fired.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
Detroit News
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash
A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
Comments / 1