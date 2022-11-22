ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers defeat Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXikE_0jJSa32t00
Sport

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night.

Despite opening the scoring with a field goal in the first quarter, the Cardinals were easily outdone by the 49ers’ effort in clocking up five touchdowns.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 20 of 29 for 228 yards through the air to end the game with four scores.

Garoppolo’s scoring throws were split equally between wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, with the 49ers claiming their third straight win with the victory.

The Cardinals’ performance was not helped by the absence of Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray who missed his second game in a row with an injured hamstring.

The win leaves the 49ers on a 6-4 record after they struggled early in the season, while the Cardinals remain in losing territory at 4-7.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Boost for aspiring black cricketers as ACE scheme launches in northern England

Aspiring young black cricketers in the north of England will receive unprecedented support in pursuing professional careers thanks to a Sheffield-based scheme which is being launched on Monday. The programme is a partnership between Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club and African Caribbean Engagement (ACE), a charity...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike White recorded second 3-touchdown game vs. Bears, which is two more than Zach Wilson has

If you watched Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Chicago Bears and felt unusual about seeing a quarterback throw three touchdown passes in a game, you’d be right. Mike White threw three touchdown passes in the 31-10 win over the Bears. That was only the second time season a Jets quarterback recorded a three-touchdown day through the air. And as you might expect or recall, that other quarterback is not Zach Wilson. It was Joe Flacco’s four-touchdown game against the Browns in Week 2.
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Smart prospect Maximilian could go to Cheltenham, with options limited

Maximilian will be handed an entry for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 10, as Donald McCain battles with a lack of options in his quest to get the unbeaten six-year-old further hurdling experience. The Owners Group charge caught the eye when winning a pair of...
newschain

Free sim cards for Big Issue vendors

Big Issue vendors are to be given free sim cards and data vouchers to help them cope with the worsening cost-of-living crisis. Virgin Media O2 announced it will be working with the Big Issue Group to support all the magazine’s vendors. Last year, O2 gave more than 200 Big...
newschain

Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter on way to Players Championship title

Michael van Gerwen produced a nine-dart finish and a maximum check-out as he laid down a marker for the World Championship by claiming a seventh Cazoo Players Championship title. Van Gerwen started and finished in stunning style to defeat England’s Rob Cross, who landed 11 180s, 11-6 in the final...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

RSPCA ‘begging’ people not to dump their pets this winter

An animal welfare charity said it is “begging” people not to dump their pets amid rising concerns about neglect and abandonment. The RSPCA said it has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, as well as a 13% rise in neglect incidents.
newschain

Ireland’s productivity 40% higher than Northern Ireland’s, says think tank

A report has found that Ireland’s productivity levels have grown to 40% above Northern Ireland’s in the last 20 years. It also revealed that export intensity is an important factor in driving Irish economic productivity. The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) think tank, which produced and published...
newschain

Sunak wants vaccine taskforce-style strategy to tackle NHS missions

Rishi Sunak hopes a “blueprint” inspired by the coronavirus vaccine rollout will help tackle the NHS’s four “healthcare missions” of cancer, obesity, mental health and addiction. The Prime Minister has announced more than £113 million in funding for research into cutting-edge treatments and technologies with...
newschain

Army would step in to help NHS during winter of strikes under contingency pans

Armed forces personnel could drive ambulances and stand in for frontline hospital roles under emergency plans to deal with a possible winter of strikes. Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency strategy as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on the picket lines in the coming months.
newschain

Chef hopes to tantalise tastebuds of cancer patients with cost-efficient recipes

A chef has created a free cookbook to help people with cancer, who often lose their sense of taste, amid the cost-of-living crisis. Ryan Riley – who co-founded Life Kitchen, a not-for-profit cookery school for cancer patients, with Kimberley Duke – has teamed up with the charity Big C to release Essential Flavour.
newschain

Halfords boss warns move to tax electric motors could hold back switch from fuel

The boss of retailer Halfords has hit out at the Chancellor’s move to start taxing electric cars, warning it will hold back the switch from petrol and diesel motors. Chief executive Graham Stapleton told the PA news agency Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget announcement that electric vehicles (EVs) would no longer be exempt from road tax from 2025 was “disappointing”.
newschain

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s surprise 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels – and eight more in the northern city of Antwerp.
newschain

More than 50 Tory MPs seek change to modern slavery laws to ease migrant crisis

Rishi Sunak has been urged by more than 50 Tory MPs to change modern slavery laws with emergency legislation in a bid to reduce small boat crossings of the Channel. The Prime Minister was pressed by the group, including former cabinet ministers, to rapidly implement a “simple” change in the law to help tackle the issue.
newschain

Germany boss Hansi Flick heaps praise on super-sub Niclas Fullkrug

Hansi Flick praised the determination of Niclas Fullkrug after he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Spain and keep Germany’s World Cup hopes alive. A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Flick’s side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium – where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring – was a good response.

Comments / 0

Community Policy