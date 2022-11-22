Read full article on original website
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
A head-on collision between a Jeep and a motorcycle in Mobile County killed both drivers, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released Saturday by ALEA, the fatal crash occurred early in the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per ALEA, “Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was...
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep […]
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
Flomaton man killed in single-car wreck in Santa Rosa County
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Flomaton, Ala. was killed early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran into the end of a guardrail on U.S. highway 90 just south of Pace, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the 35-year-old, whose name was not […]
utv44.com
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
WEAR
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
Atmore Advance
Flomaton man dies in early-morning crash Friday
A Flomaton man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 90 south of Woodbine Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP, a pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 90 through a construction zone. FHP officials said the pickup ran off the right side of...
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
WEAR
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
Missing man may need medical attention, says Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pensacola man who they said may need medical attention, according to an ECSO Facebook post. Guy Fredrick Thomason was last seen on Thanksgiving in the Myrtle Grove community on Ronji Way. The ECSO said he was wear a […]
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
Citronelle man killed in motorcycle crash in Mobile County: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man is dead after hitting a tree while riding a motorcycle in Mobile County Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. John D. Talbott, 25, was riding his 2006 Honda motorcycle on Sand Ridge Road at around 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 when […]
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
utv44.com
Bay Minnette Fire Department hosts Christmas toy drive
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some of your neighbors in Bay Minette did a little shopping at dollar general this morning, and not just for themselves. Bay Minette's Fire Department held a toy drive at a Dollar General earlier this morning. It was a joint effort with "North Baldwin...
