This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
budgettravel.com
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
treksplorer.com
The Gulch, Nashville: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Cosmopolitan, chic, and oh-so-cool, The Gulch is a trendy neighborhood in Nashville where the cool kids stay and play. Home to high-end fashion boutiques, elegant hotels, and contemporary restaurants, there’s plenty of action to keep you busy in The Gulch, Nashville. The once-abandoned industrial district is now a wonderful,...
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
matadornetwork.com
8 Nashville Bars Where You Can See the Next Big Country Star
Nashville is called Music City because this city’s musical legacy stretches back over a hundred years and has hosted all types of music, from gospel to jazz to, of course, country. And the best Nashville bars all honor that legacy. Nashville’s music history starts in earnest with the Fisk...
wilsoncountysource.com
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
Nashville nurse and musician has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving
Palmer still goes back for labs every few months, as she's gotten rid of cancer, and gained a new perspective.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps. Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville
Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
WDEF
Lauren Alaina announces her engagement from Opry stage
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina announced her engagement over the weekend. And she picked the Grand Ole Opry as the place to do it. The reality TV and country music star is a proud Opry member. On Saturday night, she told the crowd “I was...
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
Historically Black fraternity alumni provide Thanksgiving food for those in need
A group of men tell us they're part of something dating back more than 110 years. It's all about serving others. Tuesday, they were out keeping that tradition alive.
Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves a lot of home cooked food. Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why a family restaurant in Spring Hill, wants to help.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
tennesseelookout.com
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
