ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
budgettravel.com

4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108

Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
NASHVILLE, TN
treksplorer.com

The Gulch, Nashville: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Cosmopolitan, chic, and oh-so-cool, The Gulch is a trendy neighborhood in Nashville where the cool kids stay and play. Home to high-end fashion boutiques, elegant hotels, and contemporary restaurants, there’s plenty of action to keep you busy in The Gulch, Nashville. The once-abandoned industrial district is now a wonderful,...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

8 Nashville Bars Where You Can See the Next Big Country Star

Nashville is called Music City because this city’s musical legacy stretches back over a hundred years and has hosted all types of music, from gospel to jazz to, of course, country. And the best Nashville bars all honor that legacy. Nashville’s music history starts in earnest with the Fisk...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Lauren Alaina announces her engagement from Opry stage

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina announced her engagement over the weekend. And she picked the Grand Ole Opry as the place to do it. The reality TV and country music star is a proud Opry member. On Saturday night, she told the crowd “I was...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy