ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
yumadailynews.com

1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash

YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
YUMA, AZ
CBS San Francisco

2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Dead whale washes up on Seaside beach

SEASIDE, Calif. — A dead whale washed up at Monterey State Beach in Seaside. The whale was seen floating in the Monterey Bay Sunday afternoon but was found washed up on shore Monday morning near the Seaside State Beach parking lot. According to the Long Marine Lab Stranding Network,...
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy