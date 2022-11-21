Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
3.0 earthquake strikes in San Jose, United States Geological Survey says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck in San Jose on Wednesday.
Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
KSBW.com
Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship
SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
yumadailynews.com
1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash
YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Injury crash shuts down Montague Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA -- A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Another inmate dies at Monterey County Jail under uncertain cirumstances.
Yet another inmate has died under uncertain circumstances at the Monterey County Jail, this time a 29-year-old Carmel Valley man named David John Sand who had suffered from severe schizophrenia for the past 10 years, according to his father, Eric Sand. David died on Saturday, Nov. 12. The cause of his death is unknown.
KSBW.com
Dead whale washes up on Seaside beach
SEASIDE, Calif. — A dead whale washed up at Monterey State Beach in Seaside. The whale was seen floating in the Monterey Bay Sunday afternoon but was found washed up on shore Monday morning near the Seaside State Beach parking lot. According to the Long Marine Lab Stranding Network,...
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
Most ballots found on Hwy 17 have been verified and will be included in election results
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ballots that were found discarded on a highway in San Jose have been examined, and most will be included in the official results of the recent election, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. On Monday the United States Postal Service was able […]
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
pajaronian.com
Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
Comments / 0