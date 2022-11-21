SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO