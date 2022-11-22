ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for performing the title track of the 1983 film Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara’s publicist Judith Moose announced the late performer’s death on Saturday via Twitter. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,”
Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s

The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb

A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
The 15 Best Music Books of 2022

Lavishing sustained attention on music is one way to show that you love it – here at Pitchfork, where we are perhaps a little biased, it is our favorite way – and each year brings a flood of great new music books giving the opportunity to do just that. The best music books, whether they are history, cultural criticism, memoir, or some hybrid of all three, give you new ears with which to listen. What follows is a list of favorites from 2022, picked by Pitchfork staffers and contributors. (If a few of the entries seem familiar, that’s because they are excerpted from past Book Club entries.) Happy reading!
The great rediscovery of the forgotten 70s folk singer Judee Sill

The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56

(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
