Raleigh, NC

Number 71 ... And A Half

Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Recap: Canes Overtime Struggles Continue In Boston

BOSTON, MA. - For the fourth time in five games the Carolina Hurricanes fell in overtime Friday, this time suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. A big factor in the Canes going 0-3-1 in their four most recent outings leading into today's contest was their inability to score on the man advantage. They'd been held without success in their last 20 attempts, but it was a streak that they were able to snap early in today's contest.
RALEIGH, NC
PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers

The Oilers look to wrap up their New York road trip with a win, when they take on the Rangers on Saturday morning at MSG. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0

Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
ELMONT, NY
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Salming's death has Maple Leafs teammate Turnbull 'shocked and saddened'

Hall of Famer died from ALS at 71, remembered fondly by former defense partner. "His English," Ian Turnbull was saying with a laugh, "was way better than he let on. He played that card every now and then: 'I don't understand…' " Borje Salming and Turnbull arrived in the...
Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

The San Jose Sharks will debut their Reverse Retro jerseys as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson tallied his 30th point of the season, an assist becoming just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Coyotes on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Red Wings to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research. The Detroit Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (10-5-4; 24 points) and Arizona (7-9-2; 16 points) is set for 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
Lots of emotions on both benches: 'there's no hiding that'

With Rick Bowness back at American Airlines Center for the first time and the Stars seeking revenge from their 5-1 loss in Winnipeg, there's lots to unpack. There will be a lot of emotion on the ice at American Airlines Center Friday night. One, Rick Bowness will return for the...
DALLAS, TX
Preview: Coyotes Continue Third Leg of Road Trip in Detroit

Crouse, Bjugstad have scored in two straight games; Arizona looks to extend win streak against Red Wings. Nov. 25, 2022 | 6:00 pm MST | Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes have motored into the Motor City. Just...
DETROIT, MI
NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving

Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
MICHIGAN STATE
FLAMES SHUT OUT

WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ DAL

Blake Wheeler is set to achieve another milestone this evening as he will play in his 844th game with the Jets/Thrashers franchise and that will move him out of a tie with Bryan Little. Wheeler has played 413 of the 843 games at Canada Life Centre, which is the most by any NHL player in league history. Wheeler and Little are the only two players in franchise history to play in 800 games for the franchise. The Minnesota product is 10th among active NHL players with 41 career points (10G, 31A) against Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
ELMONT, NY
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Ep. 9 goes in depth on opening homestand

EDMONTON, AB - It's open season in Oil Country. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, take an in-depth look behind the curtain as the Oilers open the 2022-23 NHL campaign with a lengthy six-game homestand at Rogers Place that included big wins over Vancouver, Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers

New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

