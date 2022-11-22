Blake Wheeler is set to achieve another milestone this evening as he will play in his 844th game with the Jets/Thrashers franchise and that will move him out of a tie with Bryan Little. Wheeler has played 413 of the 843 games at Canada Life Centre, which is the most by any NHL player in league history. Wheeler and Little are the only two players in franchise history to play in 800 games for the franchise. The Minnesota product is 10th among active NHL players with 41 career points (10G, 31A) against Dallas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO