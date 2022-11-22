ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Water restored to...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KTRE

Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Bank releases funds back...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
HIDEAWAY, TX
KTRE

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy