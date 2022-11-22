ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

traverseticker.com

How NMC's Newest Degree Could Help Shape Water Cleanup Projects In Michigan And Beyond

A brand-new degree program is coming to Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) next fall, and it could bring Traverse City one step closer to becoming a global hub for freshwater expertise. The program, an associate of applied science (AAS) in water quality environmental technology, will exist within NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute. Per Water Studies Institute Director Hans VanSumeren, the degree “will focus on training a workforce supporting the direct monitoring and cleanup of waters within the Great Lakes watershed and focusing on the direct impact to the quality of our water resources.” The NMC Board of Trustees approved the program at its meeting last Monday and is targeting a fall 2023 start date for the degree offering.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Snow, Freeze, Thaw, Melt: How Local Ski Resorts Navigate Big Weather Fluctuations

Seven days ago, northern Michigan was blanketed in a foot or more of snow, the result of a blizzard that raged for three days straight. If you stepped outside yesterday, though, you experienced sunshine, temperatures in the 50s, and almost no trace of last week’s snowfall. It’s been a whirlwind week of freeze-thaw weather – temperamental even by northern Michigan’s famously up-and-down fluctuations – but local ski resorts like Crystal Mountain and Shanty Creek are undaunted. For those establishments, last week’s snowstorm meant the start of the 2022-23 ski season, regardless of what’s transpired since. The Ticker touched base with three area ski establishments – Crystal, Shanty, and Mt. Holiday – to find out how they’re navigating winter’s false start and what the rest of the season will hold.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
MANISTEE, MI
99.1 WFMK

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man behind bars after homicide

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI

