Back in April, Brockhampton announced at Coachella that they were going on hiatus and would release a final album later in the year. That record, The Family, was formally announced in October and came out, as planned, today. Now, Brockhampton have announced one more album, TM, which is set to arrive tonight. It comprises shelved recordings from their 2021 sessions in Ojai, California, which bandmember Matt Champion has executive produced to completion, in what a press release describes as a “parting gift” to fans. Kevin Abstract shared a note on the group’s conclusion, which you can read in full below.
Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
The Ruby Cord
Richard Dawson sings as if he’s waging a one-man war against all of modern civilization. His broken-down style of English folk music feels like it was beamed in from another time, each frayed blemish possessing an ornate, worn-in beauty. All the missed guitar notes and accidental voice cracks betray an intricate design, a refined musicianship somewhere between the brutal virtuosity of Bill Orcutt and the classical elegance of Joanna Newsom. His paranoid voice booms and rumbles like a doomsday sayer hollering from the side of the road, but if you stop to listen, you’ll hear moving tales of squalor, cruelty, and tenuously held hope.
Offset has shared a statement honoring his late friend Takeoff, his first public remarks on the subject since his Migos associate was shot and killed on November 1. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote. Find his full statement below.
Lavishing sustained attention on music is one way to show that you love it – here at Pitchfork, where we are perhaps a little biased, it is our favorite way – and each year brings a flood of great new music books giving the opportunity to do just that. The best music books, whether they are history, cultural criticism, memoir, or some hybrid of all three, give you new ears with which to listen. What follows is a list of favorites from 2022, picked by Pitchfork staffers and contributors. (If a few of the entries seem familiar, that’s because they are excerpted from past Book Club entries.) Happy reading!
Based on these movies, absolutely under no circumstances must we ever attempt to invent, create, or discover these phenomena, or it will be our doom.
“Do you miss me?”
Like many PinkPantheress songs, “Do you miss me?,” a collaboration with the 21-year-old singer’s longtime hero Kaytranada, is a brisk, 2-minute ode to infatuation with minimal narrative and a repetitive chorus that shows off her shimmering voice. She’s so clingy, she concedes in the song; she can’t bear to breathe without her crush, or let go of their hand. While the synths and breakbeats of her earlier music gave it a cool remove, Kaytranada warms up the production here with sparkling layers that skew organic—woodblocks and guitars, pianos and bells—still preserving the airy simplicity of her songwriting. The strangest and most surprising choice comes in the last twenty seconds of the track, when Kaytranada warps PinkPantheress’ voice into a haunting warble, almost like a sitar. It’s a tempting glimpse into the weirder song they didn’t make.
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” starts small: just Natalie Mering’s voice and piano, and a line about feeling alone at a party. Within a verse or so, its scope has widened to encompass something like the human condition itself. Mering’s narrator wonders whether any of her fellow partygoers really know her, whether they can see her for who she truly is. As the arrangement slowly gathers layers of woodwinds and strings, she realizes that her very isolation may hold the key to the connection she seeks. Perhaps everyone feels just as alone and unseen as she does; if so, they can at least be together in their aloneness. “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” like the album it opens, isn’t coy about what it’s trying to convey. When Mering reaches the crux of her revelation, she doesn’t dress it up with figurative language: “Mercy is the only cure for being so lonely.”
The holidays are a time for reflection, which means one thing I must admit about myself that I’m not very proud of is that, when it comes to products that celebrities make, endorse, or even just try, I have no scruples. I once trudged through Brooklyn the morning after a flash flood to get my hands on Bella Hadid’s brain power beverage. I’ve purchased Mary J. Blige’s Pinot Grigio simply because it was on display at a nearby wine shop. When they let me loose at BravoCon last month, the only thing that stopped me from clearing out all of...
Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of the Handsome Family’s Christmas song “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the single will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The single features fiddle, whistling, and vocals from Andrew Bird, as well as vocals from organist Ethan Gruska, guitarist Harrison Whitford, and actor Paul Mescal. Hear Bridgers’ take on “So Much Wine” below.
Maternity Beat
Hedvig Mollestad’s music is like a particularly extravagant geyser that spews periodically when not bubbling away underneath the surface. Her sound sits at the heavier end of the metal-jazz continuum, a space the Norwegian guitarist has explored extensively with her eponymous trio on seven albums over the past 11 years. Maternity Beat, Mollestad’s latest collaboration with Trondheim Jazz Orchestra, continues the narrative experimentation of her recent solo releases Tempest Revisited and Ekhidna, this time making motherhood the object of focus.
“Contingency Song”
Jane Remover’s “Contingency Song” has the liminal atmosphere of an airport terminal, full of beeping and whirring, people who never stop moving around you but won’t look directly at your face. Since their 2021 breakout album frailty, the 19-year-old artist has ventured further into shoegaze and drone music to explore dread and stagnation; the gloomy, six-plus-minute “Contingency Song,” the longest of any of their tracks, continues this trend. Incorporated into its grinding hum is what sounds like slowed-down sirens and whistling wind. As its gloomy climate grows in harshness, Jane shuts down over a destructive relationship: “I pour the boiling water on my hand/I still feel enough to touch myself,” they croon, the image of self-harm echoing lines from an old Laura Les song (“I just held a candle to my fingers/Smell it on my clothes 'cause flesh lingers”). The pulverizing noise soon eclipses them, squealing and churning until a sense of resignation begins to close in.
Rauw Alejandro took the stage at the 2022 Annual Latin Grammy Awards tonight (November 17), where he performed a medley of hits backed by a troupe of dancers—some wearing masks, others decked out in patent leather. Alejandro did live renditions of his Chencho Corleone collaboration “Desesperados,” as well as “Lejos del Cielo,” “Más de Una Vez,” and his song with Baby Rasta, “Punto 40.” Watch it all go down below.
An Orange Colored Day
Arima Ederra started writing her debut, An Orange Colored Day, after an especially poignant afternoon in the park with a group of friends who had each lost a parent. As the sun was setting, painting the field before them orange, two friends jumped from a tree and started running. Ederra jumped after them, and soon after, she wrote “Free Again,” a warm, exploratory song that revels in the freedom and safety of childhood. The song’s ethos—optimistic but informed by a sadness right outside the frame—defines the album. These soft, reggae-inflected R&B lullabies insist on cherishing beauty, even when Ederra has to find and create it for herself.
Run the Jewels
Run the Jewels is one of the most feel-good stories in hip-hop: the musical equivalent of a buddy comedy starring two aging Gen X rappers who join forces and breathe new life into their art and careers. Michael Render (Killer Mike) and Jaime Meline’s (El-P) four studio albums—each minted instant classics—are the product of a unique, alchemical bond, even as they sought to emulate a long line of rap groups who came before them.
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have shared their new song “Down in Atlanta.” The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. Check out the new track below. The multi-day...
“Wild Animals”
Liv.e’s voice traverses time, her airy rasp sounding as if it’s billowing through smoky ’60s nightclubs even as she’s serenading modern audiences onstage. “Wild Animals,” the swanky single from her upcoming album Girl in the Half Pearl, glows like the light reflecting off of a baby grand piano. Over a ringtone trill, suave keys, and soft drums, Liv.e croons about the importance of self-love in the face of opportunists and lovers looking to disturb her peace. Existence is tiring enough without people hanging on your every action, and Liv.e has her head held high while dishing every woman listening a timeless reality check: “I’ma be the bitch to tell you personally/That most of these dogs don’t deserve a meal.”
Rosie Thomas has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new Christmas song. The artists made “We Should Be Together” with Thomas’ husband, the folk musician Jeff Shoop. It follows Thomas’ 2008 holiday album A Very Rosie Christmas and Stevens’ Christmas efforts Songs for Christmas and Silver & Gold. Listen below and head to Bandcamp where Thomas is selling editions of the necklace featured on the single artwork.
King’s Disease III
For the first 20 years of his career, each Nas album was not only a major event, but a departure from or escalation of what came before. This changed in 2020, when he locked into a steady rhythm with Hit-Boy, the producer from Southern California’s Inland Empire who seemed, at the beginning of the 2010s, like he might shape the decade in rap (he produced JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “Niggas in Paris,” A$AP Rocky’s “Goldie,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” in a little over a calendar year), only to retreat into the quasi-anonymity of expensive pop projects. Since then, he and Nas have been on an unwavering schedule, arriving once a year to drop music that has to this point hovered just above “competent,” a master artist with a workmanlike producer doing earnest work for hire. Their most recent installment, somewhat ironically, was called Magic.
